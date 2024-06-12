Where Have All The Memorable Movie Themes Gone? Hollywood Composers Speak Out

In a Variety profile of legendary composer John Williams earlier this year, director Steven Spielberg singled out a reason why the musician's work seems to stand out among his contemporaries.

"Every score he's ever composed, and even the ones that might have the most complicated orchestrations, he always has a beautiful main theme," Spielberg said. "And I don't hear themes being written for movies as much as they used to be by Jerry Goldsmith, Elmer Bernstein, Max Steiner, Dimitri Tiomkin and Bernard Herrmann. Film composition isn't a lost art, but thematic scoring is becoming more and more a lost art. And the great thing about Johnny is, he's still got it."

Of course, to say Williams has "still got it" is something of an understatement. The prolific composer is synonymous with the type of sweeping, powerful, emotional music that helped to define blockbuster filmmaking. A crucial part of why those scores clicked with audiences, helped drive films like "Jaws" and "Star Wars" to gigantic success, and continue to resonate today is the aspect Spielberg highlighted: recognizable main themes. Even people who aren't obsessed with movies can likely hum the themes from "Superman: The Movie," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Jurassic Park," and "Harry Potter." And his scores are full of leitmotifs — recurring themes typically associated with a specific character, idea, or scenario.

John Murphy is the composer of films like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "The Suicide Squad," "Kick-Ass," and many more. He sees John Williams as embodying this approach to creating film music. "In the 1960s, there were a lot of people saying the leitmotif was going to die because that was when songs started to appear in movies, and it kind of f***ed up thematic structure," he explained to me in a recent conversation. "But then we get into the '70s and John Williams arrives on the scene and he goes all the way back to the Golden Age and picks up where that left off before all these [diegetic] songs mess things up. And he did it so f***ing well and so elegantly and so masterfully. You want to learn about thematic structure? Listen to John Williams [...] you can hear how perfectly he's weaving dozens of motifs, and it's like watching an artist. I could never function thematically on that level, ever. There's this beautiful mix of pure talent and incredible education, and he did it so well that we all bought into the idea of themes and leitmotifs again."

While Williams sits at the peak of his profession (his Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for last year's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" puts him at 54 Academy Award nominations, the most of any living human), he's obviously not alone in the ability to craft enduring themes and leitmotifs. Alan Silvestri's "Back to the Future," Danny Elfman's "Batman," Howard Shore's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy — there are lots of scores with leitmotifs that have achieved icon status. But the apex of the era in which ultra-catchy themes are widely utilized appears to be behind us, and many people, myself included, have wondered why that theme-heavy approach to composing music has seemingly all but disappeared from the American blockbuster.

I reached out to several high-profile composers and music professionals to talk about this issue, curious if they even agreed with this premise in the first place. According to these industry veterans, there's something to the idea ... but the situation may not be quite as dire as it appears.