Famed Composer John Williams Has Beaten Two Of His Own Oscar Nomination Records

In the world of film scores, no one is as legendary as John Williams. Williams is synonymous with film music, having created some of the most memorable, most iconic soundtracks of all time. Through his work with Steven Spielberg and more, Williams has built a library of music that will stand the test of time. Even if you're tone-deaf, you can easily recognize his scores when they start. Hell, you can probably even hum them with ease. "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Jurassic Park," "Harry Potter," and more — Williams has been responsible for creating the music we immediately associate with movie magic.

Williams has been in the game for a long time and has the awards and nominations to prove it. Today, the 2024 Oscar Nominations were announced, and wouldn't you know it? Williams just landed himself another nomination, this time for Best Original Score for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

With this latest nomination, Williams has just broken two records, both of which were already his to begin with.