John Williams Isn't Retiring From Film Scores After All

With more than six decades worth of iconic musical compositions, and a level of influence and recognition that is unparalleled AND impossible to measure, John Williams declared last year his intention to step down as a movie composer. By doing so, he would leave behind one of the most incredible legacies in film history.

Williams' last film sore after a lifetime of instantly recognizable sounds and tunes was to be the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which also sees the return of Harrison Ford's titular adventuring professor in a time where the space race is in focus — and there are still plenty of Nazis to beat up.

Luckily for us, however, Williams seems to have changed his mind about retirement, revealing he is not stepping down from film music. According to Entertainment Weekly, the composer talked at an event celebrating "The Fabelmans" and the 50-year collaboration between Williams and Steven Spielberg and expressed his desire to continue working.

"I'll stick around for a while," he said. "I can't retire from music. A day without music is a mistake."