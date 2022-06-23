John Williams Is Likely To Retire From Film Scores After Indiana Jones 5

After more than six decades and an immeasurable amount of influence over cinema, it appears as though John Williams, the composer behind "Jaws," the "Star Wars" saga and so many other classics, is getting ready to retire. Not that Williams is walking away from music entirely but, after wrapping up work on "Indiana Jones 5," it appears as though the Oscar winner is no longer going to be working on film scores, thus putting a cap on an absolutely remarkable career.

In an interview with AP News, Williams revealed that "Indiana Jones 5," which is directed by James Mangold and will once again see Harrison Ford returning as the title hero, is likely to be his last film. And, if the man is to be believed, it seems like Ford may be getting ready to pack it in as well, which actually may have inspired his decision.

"At the moment I'm working on 'Indiana Jones 5,' which Harrison Ford — who's quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also... I don't want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity. I can't play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will."

Speaking a little bit further, Williams explained that a score for a big film such as "Star Wars" can take up to six months and, at 90 years old, that is a huge commitment. On that note, he added that amount of time "at this point in life is a long commitment to me."