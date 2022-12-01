Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons The Fedora One Last Time (Again)

Most legends simply go gently into that good night, but Indiana Jones seems fully intent on proving to be an exception to that rule.

Almost 15 years after "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" appeared to put a bow on the fictional icon's adventures — not without a fair bit of controversy and backlash along the way, of course — a fifth and presumably final follow-up (a legacy sequel to the legacy sequel, for those keeping track of such things at home) is set to bring these grand stories to a stirring close. For the first time in the franchise's existence, however, Steven Spielberg won't be behind the camera in the director's chair. Filling in for the legendary filmmaker this time around is James Mangold, himself no stranger to taking beloved cinematic heroes and giving them a proper and satisfying ending.

After years of stops and starts and even an injury scare, "Indiana Jones 5" is finally set to become a reality. Today brings us one step closer to that reality as Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the highly anticipated film and revealed the official title: "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Check it out below!