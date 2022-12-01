Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons The Fedora One Last Time (Again)
Most legends simply go gently into that good night, but Indiana Jones seems fully intent on proving to be an exception to that rule.
Almost 15 years after "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" appeared to put a bow on the fictional icon's adventures — not without a fair bit of controversy and backlash along the way, of course — a fifth and presumably final follow-up (a legacy sequel to the legacy sequel, for those keeping track of such things at home) is set to bring these grand stories to a stirring close. For the first time in the franchise's existence, however, Steven Spielberg won't be behind the camera in the director's chair. Filling in for the legendary filmmaker this time around is James Mangold, himself no stranger to taking beloved cinematic heroes and giving them a proper and satisfying ending.
After years of stops and starts and even an injury scare, "Indiana Jones 5" is finally set to become a reality. Today brings us one step closer to that reality as Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the highly anticipated film and revealed the official title: "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Check it out below!
Watch the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer
Yeah, that's Harrison Ford suiting up one more time as one of the most world-famous characters ever at the age of 80. Back in his distinctive and weather-beaten hat with his trusty whip, everything about this exciting footage screams that Indiana Jones is finally back and ready for one last ride.
We've only received various tidbits of the movie in drips and drabs over the long months, as much of the plot remains under tight wraps. We do know that, in addition to Ford, the cast will include Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the villain, "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas.
Directed and co-written by James Mangold ("Walk the Line," "3:10 to Yuma," "Logan"), "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is also written by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth ("Edge of Tomorrow") and features John Williams composing one of his last-ever musical scores, lending even more of a sense of swan-song nostalgia to the production.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will drop into theaters on June 30, 2023.