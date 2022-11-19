Indy Will Continue Fighting Nazis And Fascism In Indiana Jones 5

Iconic fedora? Check. Dusty old jacket? Check. Trusty whip? Of course. The upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie even has a dangerous new locale for our beloved hero to traverse (New York City), so all that's missing is a formidable opponent with a meltable face. It's a good thing that director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan") called up Mads Mikkelsen, because nobody wears villainy quite as well as him.

In 2023, Harrison Ford will star as the titular archaeologist for the fifth time, bringing us through the end of his heroic journey after 42 years. Hopefully Indy gets a smoother final chapter than the last character James Mangold helmed a sunset arc for: "Logan," while an incredible movie, was a pretty rough time for the titular character, so maybe this could be Indy's chance to meddle with mythical artifacts in peace.

Just kidding! Of course, this will be no simpler than any of his past adventures. Empire has revealed that the fourth movie picks up in 1969, with Indiana Jones "living against the backdrop of the space race — but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy." For a man whose life revolves around uncovering the secrets of Earth, the age of astronauts and moon landings puts him out of his element (though Indy does have some experience with outer space matters). But while some things change, others stay disturbingly the same: while the world reaches for the stars, Indiana Jones will once again find himself facing down the familiar foes of Nazis and fascism.