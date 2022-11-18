Harrison Ford Says Indy Is 'At The End Of His Journey' In Indiana Jones 5

Steven Spielberg's first Indiana Jones movie, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," was released in the summer of 1981, and further codified the director as one of his generation's preeminent hitmakers. "Raiders" — like "Star Wars" before it — was based explicitly on low-budget adventure serials that Spielberg and story writer George Lucas watched as kids. The idea was to make a modern movie that felt as grand to adult audiences as the serials had to little kids decades before. Perhaps because of the vast traditions "Raiders" borrowed from, Indiana Jones became a mainstay in popular culture, and actor Harrison Ford would return to the part for three sequels in 1984, 1989, and 2008.

Currently in production, a fifth Indiana Jones film (whose title is still unannounced) is set for release in 2023. Ford, now 80, will return to the role, and it will be directed by James Mangold, the filmmaker behind "Ford v Ferrari" and "Logan."

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Mangold announced that this fifth film would be a "sunset" story for the character. Like his "Logan," the fifth Indiana Jones movie would detail the end of a legendary character's journey. Mangold said that Indy's age needed to be a central part of the story, and not just the source of jokes:

"It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset.[...] The issues I brought up about Indy's age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were 'old' jokes, but the material itself wasn't about it. To me, whatever you greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it's not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way."