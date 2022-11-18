New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease 1960s New York, Harrison Ford Still Looking Great

The city. Why'd it have to be the city? For those of us with traumatic memories of gridlock traffic, a ridiculously high cost of living, and some of the grossest smells you'll ever encounter on a 90 degree summer day, nothing could possibly get the adrenaline pumping more than taking one of our biggest fictional legends and plopping him in 1960s New York City. And that's exactly what we'll get in the next currently-untitled "Indiana Jones" movie, which will see the ageless Harrison Ford throw on that dusty jacket, fix the brim of that iconic fedora, and strap on his trusty whip for (presumably) one last adventure.

Today, Empire has revealed our newest look at the fifth installment of the franchise, releasing two exclusive covers for the outlet's print magazine. One, of course, features the grizzled Ford in his unmistakable getup as Dr. Jones (or Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr., for those keeping track at home), looking quite dapper despite, well, you know how the line goes. The other is a gorgeous piece of artwork that would make the immensely talented artist Drew Struzan proud. Providing us our first real hint of the sequel's story, it depicts Indy looking like a fish out of water while confronting the mystical secrets of '60s-era New York City.

Check both covers out below!