Indiana Jones Footage Description: Old Friends, New Threats, And One Last Ride [D23]

Disney's D23 Expo is happening in Anaheim, California, this weekend, showing new footage and releasing information about upcoming films and TV series. One of the big titles that fans are excited about is "Indiana Jones 5." In addition to the trailer, new footage was shown during the film panel, giving us more details about the fifth film in the series that started back in 1981 with "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

/Film's Ethan Anderton was on site at D23 Expo today, where Harrison Ford got emotional while thanking the audience after first footage from the film premiered. "I'm proud to say this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons," the actor said, pointing to co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford also seemed to officially confirm that this is the last time he'll be reprising the role. "This is it. I will not fall down for you again," he told audiences, after praising the film for its mystery, adventure, heart, and "a human story ... as well as a movie that will kick your a**."