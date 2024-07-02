Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Review: Eddie Murphy Tries To Elevate Weak Material In This Nostalgia-Heavy Sequel

Eddie Murphy was only 23 when "Beverly Hills Cop" arrived in theaters in 1984, and the action comedy helped make him a superstar. Murphy's raw talent was already apparent thanks to his work on "Saturday Night Live," a show he joined when he as 19. His feature debut in Walter Hill's 1982 flick "48 Hrs." took him even further, as did his follow-up movie, 1983's "Trading Places" (his third movie, 1984's "Best Defense," is a bit more obscure). But "Beverly Hills Cop," directed by Martin Brest, helped solidify that Murphy was the real deal; a bonafide movie star. It was a mega-hit, and almost immediately made trash-talking Detroit cop Axel Foley an iconic character. Murphy was so cool, so confident, so suave that he took the character to extreme heights, taking a high concept pitch — what if a tough city cop ended up in posh Beverly Hills? — and creating movie magic in the process. Like Eddie Murphy, Axel Foley was young, hip, and in-demand. Which meant sequels were inevitable.

Foley returned to Beverly Hills for the 1987 sequel "Beverly Hills Cop II," helmed by supreme stylish Tony Scott. This sequel was more violent than the first film, and it wasn't nearly as good or funny, but there we a certain charm in seeing Foley back in the 90210 area code again. However, the third time was not the charm when "Beverly Hills Cop III" arrived in 1994. Directed by John Landis, "Beverly Hills Cop III" is considered the nadir of the franchise; a joyless follow-up where Murphy seems genuinely tired and looking for the nearest exit.

In the years since "III," there have been several attempts to get Axel Foley, and Murphy, back in action. There was even a CBS pilot about Axel's son, complete with a cameo from Murphy. But while the "Beverly Hills Cop" TV show never went anywhere, Axel Foley gets to ride again in the new Netflix movie "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." The good news: It's not as bad as "Beverly Hills Cop III." The bad news: that doesn't mean it's very good, either.