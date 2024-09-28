The Most Overlooked Thriller Of The Past Decade Is Getting A Massive Upgrade

There's so much to love about the film. Dan Stevens is dangerously charming as David. For my money, he should probably be one of the biggest leading me in the world. Coming off the heels of "It Follows," Monroe asserted herself firmly as a talent to watch with this one. She did so again this year with "Longlegs." Wingard also proved himself as a man who can get the most out of what's on the page, be it in a $5 million high-concept thriller or a $150 million blockbuster. Barrett also knows his way around a keyboard because when you're making a movie for this amount of money, the script has to sing or it just won't work. This script sings. It's tough to find a bone to pick with the movie as it exists.

Wingard has gone on to have an impressive career in the aftermath of this film. He directed both "Godzilla vs. Kong" and this year's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which reunited him with Stevens. He also directed 2016's "Blair Witch" which was, for my money, wildly underrated as well. But for all of the big movies Wingard has been associated with, "The Guest" may well be his finest hour to date. Who knows? Maybe this will lead to "The Guest 2" finally happening.

Regardless, my sincere hope is that this new 4K version gets people talking about "The Guest" again, and the movie ends up more people's radar. Because it's not imperative that anyone reading this seek out the latest 4K version of the film. Does it look great? You bet your ass it does. But this movie has kicked ass since the day it hit theaters 10 years ago. Any version of it you find, be it on Blu-ray or from a streamer, is going to kick ass. It's going to be worth your time. I write this, pounding the keys with intention, as if to shake you with love, dear reader, begging you to enrich your life by watching this movie if you never have. For those who have, this restoration is going to be the perfect excuse to revisit this banger.

No word yet on when this new 4K version of "The Guest" will be available for all to see, but stay tuned.