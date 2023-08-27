You're Next Quietly Made A Killing At The Box Office And Launched Adam Wingard's Career

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

In 2013, a home invasion horror movie was released that made a ridiculous amount of money relative to its tiny production budget which helped launch the career of a now-prominent filmmaker. That may sound like "The Purge" but I'm actually talking about "You're Next," the beloved slasher flick that helped to put Adam Wingard on the map. Wingard has since made giant blockbusters like "Godzilla vs. Kong," which helped bring movie theaters back to life in 2021 in the aftermath of the quarantine era of the pandemic. Wingard is now an A-list director, and that journey pretty much starts with this movie.

What's interesting about "You're Next" is that it's almost become a cult classic of sorts, as it wasn't a big enough hit in its day to spawn a franchise, but it was a big enough hit to make Lionsgate some money while also getting Wingard and his writing partner Simon Barrett more high-profile jobs. It was a big-but-not-huge hit that people discovered and fell in love with on their own. A decade later, it's a fascinating case study in timing being everything.

In this week's edition of Tales From the Box Office, we're looking back at "You're Next" in honor of its 10-year anniversary. We'll look at how the movie came to be, why it sat collecting dust for two years after Lionsgate acquired it, what happened when it finally hit theaters under somewhat unfortunate circumstances, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?