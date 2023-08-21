The Strangers: The True Stories That Inspired The Modern Horror Franchise

When it comes to exploiting our deepest, darkest fears, nothing jangles the nerves more effectively than a well-made home invasion flick. We all want to believe we're safe once we lock the doors and windows, but unless you live in a fortress, you know that if someone really wanted to get in your house, they could do so with relative ease. Typically, we're worried about burglars, but we know vicious people exist. We've read Truman Capote's "In Cold Blood" and watched Michael Haneke's "Funny Games," and know, deep down in our hearts, once intruders cross the threshold, it's not going down like Kevin McCallister versus the Wet Bandits. Because anyone bold enough to break into a house is either desperate or disturbed, and this places us at a severe disadvantage.

No 21st-century film has exploited this to more terrifying effect than Bryan Bertino's "The Strangers." The premise is simple: a young couple returns to their vacation home at night after attending a wedding, and, with one 4 am knock on the door, find themselves dealing with a trio of masked intruders who terrorize and, ultimately, kill them. When asked why they're doing this, the character credited as "Dollface" chillingly responds, "Because you were home."

Bertino's film was a surprise hit in the summer of 2008, and, ten years later, spawned the equally horrifying "The Strangers 2: Prey at Night." The first entry was an original screenplay, but, according to Bertino, it was inspired by a childhood experience. And if you ask true-crime aficionados, the premise bears a striking resemblance to an unsolved 1981 quadruple murder.