Why A Sequel To It Follows Feels Like A Box Office Home Run

For anyone who has paid even a little bit of attention to box office happenings over the past couple of years, it's been crystal clear that horror is having quite the moment. Everything from "M3GAN" to "Saw X" is cleaning up and, more recently, "Five Nights at Freddy's" had one of the biggest openings ever for a horror film. Naturally, everyone is trying to get in on the genre gold rush that's currently happening. As a result, we're finally getting a sequel to director David Robert Mitchell's much-beloved modern classic, "It Follows."

It was recently reported that NEON, the studio behind "Parasite" and "I, Tonya," has partnered with Mitchell for the sequel, which is titled "They Follow." It is expected to begin filming next year, with Maika Monroe returning to reprise her role from the first film. It's a proper sequel with one heck of a title. It's sort of the "Alien" to "Aliens" thing where the title immediately lets the audience know what's up. Plot details currently remain under wraps but excitement online was palpable, with social media awash with exuberant reactions from horror fans. This is a good indicator that the sequel will be about as close to a slam dunk as anyone is afforded in the movie business, presuming Mitchell once again makes a good movie. Or, at the very least, one that gets people talking like last year's "Halloween Ends."

After debuting to rave reviews on the festival circuit in 2014, "It Follows" was released theatrically by The Weinstein Company's now-defunct genre label RADiUS-TWC. Things started slow, but word of the film spread like wildfire, generating buzz that eventually led the movie to a $23 million haul at the global box office. Against a budget of less than $2 million and coupled with rave reviews, it was a smash success.