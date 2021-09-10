Under-Seen Horror Gem The Guest Is Getting A 4K Release This October

Could the colors of the Halloween Dance get even more vivid? We're about to find out. UK company Second Fight Films is giving Adam Wingard's "The Guest" the 4K Ultra HD treatment! The stylistic 2014 thriller arrives October 25, just in time for Samhain.

Helmed by the same writer-director duo who brought forth the 2011 hide-n-seek thriller "You're Next," Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett's "The Guest" stars Dan Stevens (of "Downton Abbey" fame, but he's a bit more coarse here), as young soldier David Collins who shows up at the Peterson family home, claiming to be a friend of their late son who was killed in action. He gets a warm welcome from all but teenage daughter Anna (Maika Monroe, "It Follows"), who suspects that David might be responsible for a growing number of deaths in the town. "John Wick" fans might be further enticed to hear that Lance Reddick is in it, he's pissed off, and he has a gun. If that's not enough to get you on board with this banger of a movie, I can only ask why you hate cinema.