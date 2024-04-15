The Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Scene Adam Wingard Used To 'Lure' In His Lead

In Adam Wingard's new monster mash "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," Dan Stevens' character — the rock 'n' roll monster veterinarian named Trapper — is introduced leaping on board a high-tech helicopter equipped with strange grappling hooks and pulleys. Trapper has been called in to sedate and perform dental surgery on Kong, who is suffering from a titanic toothache. Trapper hoots and grins as he is lowered into the unconscious Kong's mouth, eager to see what the problem is. He yanks out Kong's tooth and replaces it with an artificial implant, smiling all the while.

Trapper is like an ultra-cool version of Ace Ventura, complete with skillfully windswept hair and Hawaiian shirts. The character looks like he's just as ready to attend a days-long music festival as he is to tend to the wounds of ailing megafauna. Throughout "Godzilla x Kong," he wears a perma-smirk, always bemused to be taking part in a monster adventure. This bemusement likely extended to actor Dan Stevens as well, reuniting with Adam Wingard after their crackerjack 2014 film "The Guest," one of the best films of its year. Stevens seems to be enjoying himself immensely, bringing bright-eyed energy to every scene he's in.

Wingard wanted Stevens to play Trapper which, it seems, required a little bit of seduction. In an interview with Forbes, Stevens recalled being initially approached to play the part, and how Wingard aggressively sweet-talked him. The actor knew that Wingard and co-writer Simon Barrett "wrote Trapper with me in mind, hoping that I would be lured in. Honestly, it wasn't hard for them to lure me." There was a scene later in the film wherein Trapper flew a high-tech craft through a flock of electric bat monsters, and Stevens — not made of stone — couldn't resist. After all, what actor wouldn't want to play a role requiring them to bond with subterranean creatures?