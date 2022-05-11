The Guest 2 Might Actually Get Made, Thanks To That April Fools' Day Soundtrack [UPDATE]

As much as Dan Stevens gets all the credit for "The Guest," we'd be remiss not to praise the excellent work Maika Monroe does as the Final Girl of the film. Doused with neon lighting, blasted by a percussive soundtrack, and truly put through the wringer against a man who is far more sinister than anyone could've expected, Monroe plays off of Stevens flawlessly and both characters narrowly make it to the end of the runtime intact. Could a sequel pick up on those dangling threads and continue the story? Well, Wingard isn't ruling out this possibility.

In an interview with Empire, the director sure seems to have taken notice of the very vocal fans of "The Guest" in the aftermath of that April Fool's soundtrack release. Referencing that stunt, Wingard details how it might've actually served as the impetus to get the sequel off the ground.

"It's really pushed me and Simon [Barrett, writer] into a creative headspace. We're talking about develop[ing] a potential sequel as a real project."

It's not much in the way of new information, granted, but it's a start! Mentioning that Stevens would apparently "love to do it," Wingard goes on to say that a sequel wouldn't necessarily take the form of another film. "Maybe the more interesting thing isn't doing a sequel to 'The Guest.' Maybe it's doing a limited series, something we could really sink our teeth into."

Update: Barrett chimed in on Twitter with some of his own thoughts.

This is true, I'll admit the response to the soundtrack surprised me. I think we've finally landed on an idea that excites us and wouldn't disappoint everyone, but it won't be soon. Lots to work on first. https://t.co/5dTXtx6F7d — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) May 11, 2022

Personally, I would be all for another tense, lean, and tightly-wound thriller that followed Stevens' trained killer wreaking havoc wherever he goes next after the events of the original. Hell, maybe even bring Maika Monroe back for another showdown if she's not too busy. The possibilities are endless, thanks to the strong foundation laid down in the movie that Wingard calls "...my favourite movie that I've made. It feels like the one that I was able to project the most of myself into."

Hopefully Wingard and Barrett's schedules will allow the stars to align for this "The Guest" sequel that we've all been waiting for. If not, well, at least we'll always have that thoroughly entertaining film.