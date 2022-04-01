The Guest 2 Never Happened, But The Soundtrack Did, And You Can Listen Right Now

Sometimes April Fools' Day jokes are hilarious. Sometimes, they're cruel. Other times, they make us yearn for what could've been. And then there are the April Fools' Day jokes that might not be jokes at all ... and that's the headspace I'm in after finding out that, though a sequel to "The Guest" never actually came to pass, "The Guest 2" now has a soundtrack.

Keith Calder, a producer on Adam Wingard's original film, took to Twitter on Friday, April 1 to reveal that the long-forgotten sequel idea had come to fruition not on the big screen, but on a licorice pizza (this is a film website, figure it out).

"April Fools' Day always sucks. Endless bad jokes about fake things," the filmmaker explained. "But what if an April Fools joke was real? The official soundtrack for THE GUEST 2 is here thanks to our friends at @LakeshoreRecs! The movie might be fake, but the soundtrack is very real and very awesome."

In the tweet, Calder included a cover image for the digital soundtrack, which essentially doubles as a mock poster for the sequel that never was. Dan Stevens — The Guest himself — is featured prominently in the cover art wearing a cowboy hat and brandishing a gun. Maika Monroe's character is there, too, as well as what appears to be a cloaked cult and occult symbols.