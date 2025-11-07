Frankenstein: Every Major Way Guillermo Del Toro Changes The Book (For The Better)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Frankenstein" follow.

Readers of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" know the pop culture image of Frankenstein and his Monster is not especially faithful to Shelley's novel. The Creature, as played by Boris Karloff in Frank Whale's famous 1931 film adaptation, was growling, slow, and childlike, not the eloquent tragic villain who Shelley wrote.

When Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" was announced in 2023, I expected a close adaptation of the novel. After all, del Toro is a devotee of Shelley, and how could he resist the temptation to finally adapt "Frankenstein" correctly? I was right and wrong. Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" has the novel's broad structure, but the details within that outline are rearranged. Some characters or story beats are cut away, while others are added or reframed.

Take how the movie uses the framing device, which many other films excise, where Victor (Oscar Isaac) is hunting his creation (Jacob Elordi) through the Arctic. Frozen and near death, Victor tells his tale to an ambitious sea captain explorer, called Robert Walton in the novel and Anderson in the film, where he's played by Lars Mikkelsen.

In the novel, the Creature tells his post-abandonment woes to Victor, which Victor then recounts to Walton; a story within a story. The film instead has the Creature take over as narrator of this framing device halfway through, splitting itself between "Victor's Tale" and then "The Creature's Tale." It's a corrective change giving the Creature's story and emotions equal weight as his creator's.

Rather than these changes leaving me annoyed by another "unfaithful" adaptation, they made me like del Toro's "Frankenstein" more. I find Kenneth Branagh's 1994 film "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" a bore because it (largely) just recreates the novel. This "Frankenstein" feels, well, alive with creativity and passion.