Frankenstein's Most Accurate Adaptation Has A Huge Difference From The Sci-Fi Novel

"Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" turns 207 this year. Centuries after Mary Shelley's passing, many other masters of horror have retold her story. James Whale's 1930s "Frankenstein" films remain the most famous version of the story in popular culture, while artists like Bernie Wrightson and Junji Ito have brought "Frankenstein" into the medium of comics.

Director Guillermo del Toro is the next master filmmaker attempting to tame "Frankenstein," starring Oscar Isaac as the Doctor and Jacob Elordi as the Monster. The trailer for del Toro's "Frankenstein" suggests he is staying faithful to Shelley. It especially stands out how the film is using the novel's framing device, wherein Victor Frankenstein chases his Monster through the Arctic and recalls his life story to a friendly sailor.

Most "Frankenstein" movies cut out that part of the story, preferring to tell Frankenstein's story of creation and destruction chronologically. Not del Toro, it seems... nor Kenneth Branagh when directing his 1994 picture "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein." As the full title suggests, Branagh's "Frankenstein" was made and sold as being a truer adaptation of the novel. James Whale's original 1931 film was not really adapting the "Frankenstein" novel, but rather a stage play which itself was adapting the novel.

Starring Branagh as Victor Frankenstein, Helena Bonham Carter as his lover Elizabeth, and Robert De Niro as the Creature, "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" tells the book almost beat for beat. This one doesn't streamline the narrative to get right to the mad science. It has the framing device, the early scenes of Victor's childhood and his initial fascination with creating life, his education, and how the Monster slowly kills the Frankenstein family one-by-one in revenge for his abandonment.

But even Branagh's "Frankenstein" has one big difference from the novel. Compare Francis Ford Coppola's "Bram Stoker's Dracula," which was largely faithful but turned the Count (Gary Oldman) from a pure monster into a doomed lover. (Coppola produced Branagh's "Frankenstein.")

In the novel, the Creature murders Elizabeth — but Branagh's Victor doesn't accept that death like Shelley's Victor did.