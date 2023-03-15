Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Headed To Netflix With Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth In Talks To Star

Mary Shelley's gothic masterpiece "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" has been an unsettling classic for almost 200 years. It's an epistolary novel told by two men: scientist Victor Frankenstein and the hideous, eight-foot being he created in a lab. The book has inspired dozens of movies since J. Searle Dawley's 1910 silent adaptation, the most notable of these being Universal's eight-film franchise in the 1930s and '40s, which includes James Whale's classic "Bride of Frankenstein." When the Universal series ran out of juice, Hammer Film Productions reimagined Shelley's story in gloriously gore-soaked color, featuring Peter Cushing as Frankenstein and Christopher Lee as the monster.

Curiously, the best film versions of "Frankenstein" are those that dramatically depart from Shelley's narrative. Whenever filmmakers try to stay faithful to the novel, they wind up with something misshapen or, in the case of Kenneth Branagh's "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein," utterly risible. There are very few directors working today who possess an abiding passion for the book and the technical chops to bring Shelley's tragedy to bold, bloody life.

One of those filmmakers is Guillermo del Toro, and he is about to embark on a retelling for Netflix.