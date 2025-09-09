Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Makes One Major Change That Improves The Book [TIFF 2025]

This article discusses changes made from the source material for Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," just in case you consider that a spoiler.

The most impressive part of Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" is how it understands the most interesting element from the original book: this story's main character, Victor Frankenstein, kind of sucks. Much has been written about how book Victor abandons his own creation mere seconds after he comes to life, but not enough has been written about how indecisive Victor is, how often he procrastinates, and how he dwells in self-pity.

When the monster in the book asks him to build another creature for him to live with, Victor says yes, but then procrastinates for several months. He eventually builds the new creature, but decides to trash the project at the last moment. When the monster responds by making the most obvious veiled threat against the life of Elizabeth, Victor's fiancée, Victor delays telling her anything about the situation until it's too late, and is somehow surprised when the monster makes good on his promise. Ethics aside, this behavior of Victor's is just annoying.

But while the book's Victor is meant to be flawed, he's not the real villain. Despite what some on the internet might tell you, Mary Shelley didn't intend Victor Frankenstein to be an object of mockery or contempt for the audience, nor did she portray the monster as an innocent saint. Victor's indecisiveness is meant to be a sympathetic response to the sheer horror inherent to his story; his abandonment of his creation is a failure on his part, but an understandable one given how scary the creature is supposed to look.

Guillermo del Toro's version of Victor (played by Oscar Isaac) also sucks as a person, but here he's a more proactive, intentional brand of terrible. The movie tells a similar tale of Victor fundamentally failing his creature, but this time that failure is borne through Victor's actions, not his inaction. This version of Victor doesn't run away the second the monster opens his eyes; this Victor sticks around to make everything worse.