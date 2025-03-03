I Hate To Be 'That Person,' But Timothée Chalamet Should've Won The Best Actor Oscar

If you're a longtime Oscars viewer like me, you may have noticed a trend that marks a divide between the male and female winners. Typically, the Best Actress winners take home trophies earlier in their careers during their "ingenue" eras; Mikey Madison's win for "Anora" continued this tradition when she beat the presumptive frontrunner in the category, Demi Moore (who won many of the precursor awards for her incredibly bold performance in "The Substance"). You can point to other winners like Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence, and two-time winner Emma Stone if you want to track this trend a little more closely. Conversely, men win later in their careers. Leonardo DiCaprio famously had to wait a very long time until he finally won an award for "The Revenant" despite delivering a whole host of worthy (perhaps worthier!) performances before he chowed down on a bison liver onscreen.

With this in mind, Timothée Chalamet may have to wait quite some time to become, as he put it, "one of the greats." The guy was born in 1995, making him just 29 years old as of this writing. He may even have to sit and clap for other winners for a full decade before he finally gets an Oscar of his own. Personally, I hope he doesn't have to eat any animal livers, because nobody should have to endure that nonsense again, but the point is this: Like DiCaprio before him, Chalamet very well might lose out for very deserving performances, and it already happened once when he lost the award for "A Complete Unknown." (Also, I hope Club Chalamet is holding up okay today.)

I spoke about this race and last night's Oscars ceremony as a whole on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

