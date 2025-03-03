The Best Actress Category Gave The 2025 Oscars Its Most Shocking Upset

25-year old Mikey Madison is now an Oscar winner, taking home Best Actress for her lead role in "Anora" (but her character prefers "Ani"). Madison's Anora is a mid-20s sex worker and a second-generation Russian immigrant who stumbles into a relationship with an oligarch's son, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). Her Cinderella story turns into a screwball comedy, and then leaves her right back where she started when Vanya's disapproving parents learn of the elopement.

We at /Film are big fans of "Anora," and have proudly called it the best movie of 2024. Madison's performance is a big part of why we love it so much, and her Oscar win will doubtlessly propel her career even higher. "Anora" unquestionably proves she has the screen presence and talent to keep reaching even higher heights.

I first saw Madison act in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," but the first time I noticed her was when she played Amber Freeman in "Scream." Her big eyes and smile gave her the perfect face for a faux-innocent killer; as my colleague BJ Colangelo noted, Madison is the first Ghostface to become an Oscar winner!

"Anora" director Sean Baker also noticed Madison's performance in "Scream" and, once he did, he knew that he wanted to work with her. I liked Madison in "Scream," but her performance in "Anora" blew me away. She's hysterical, bursting with moxie and charisma, and reveals just the right amount of vulnerability. Her affected Brooklyn accent is thick, but it doesn't feel like a caricature. Ani, rather than Madison, feels like she's playing herself up as a tough girl of the Noo Yawk streets. The actress makes Ani feel like such a real person that she fits right in with the real-life sex workers playing Ani's coworkers.