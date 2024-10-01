Instant Body Horror Classic The Substance Has Audiences Nauseous & Walking Out
Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" is the horror hit of the year, delivering a Brian Yuzna-level flesh fest that has been missing from the genre for years. If a viewer is squeamish around needles, fleshy deterioration, and infected wounds, they might want to steer clear of this one. The film's final 20 minutes is a glorious, gloppy phantasmagoria of monsters and blood, featuring bodily mutations reminiscent of Paul Crane's toxic-waste-soaked character from "RoboCop." It's one of the best films of 2024.
Of course, the film isn't just glop for its own sake. It's actually a wry melodrama about impossible beauty standards as they are unfairly applied to women in Hollywood. Demi Moore plays an Academy-Award winning actress-turned-fitness-guru named Elisabeth who is about to be fired from her daily workout show merely because she's turned 50, and the studio wants someone half her age. Elisabeth is made privy to a mysterious youth-inducing drug nicknamed the Substance, which she picks up from a secret hidden locker deep in Los Angeles. When she injects herself, she falls on the ground, and her back splits open like a carapace. Out hatches the fully grown Margaret Qualley, Elisabeth's youthful duplicate. As Qualley, Elisabeth has to sew up her older body and leave it on the bathroom floor to heal. Calling herself Sue, the new Elisabeth gets her old workout job back. She adores her lovely, vibrant body, as does the rest of the world.
There are rules, however. Elisabeth has to switch back and forth between her two bodies every seven days, without exception. Also, in her younger form, she has to milk spinal fluid from her unconscious older body and inject herself daily, also without exception. Naturally, "Sue" breaks both of these rules, with the grossest possible consequences.
Horror fans will likely be on the same wavelength as "The Substance," although other unassuming audiences have been blindsided. According to a report in the Guardian, people are reportedly watching the film and not feeling so hot.
The Substance contains needles, flesh, and goop
Viewers have taken to social media to register their disgust with "The Substance," sometimes with the subject matter, but in some cases with the filmmaking. An Irish reporter named Simon Tierney noted that the film was too long (it runs 141 minutes), but also that most of the audience fled the theater when the really horrid things started to happen. He noted on Twitter/X that "Some people walked out of the screening" and that it was "One of the most violent films I've ever seen. The last hour is pretty much unwatchable. The first hour is brilliant." A Twitter user named Alan Heathcock noted the same things, but was unguarded in his praise, saying: "I've seen thousands of films and it's very hard to shock me, but this gloriously demented movie was cray-cray on 11. 'The Substance' is not for the faint of heart (during my viewing, several people walked out mid-film), but is an instant cult classic. You've been warned."
Lad Bible also recorded some viewer responses, and they, likewise, were a mixture of disgust and enthused exhilaration. Notably, they found a user on Reddit who found the medical gore to be fun, but noted a scene of mere aging that was more disturbing than anything else. "I am nowhere near squeamish when it comes to gore nowadays," the Reddit user was quoted as saying, "but the scene where Demi Moore has to practically break her knee to walk is one of the most disgusting things I've seen in a long time." Another Reddit user said they were "glad to have seen it," but that it was "definitely a one-time watch for me."
Yet another "Substance" fan said they needed a moment to process all the gore, posting "I only started feeling nauseous after I exited the theater. It's like there was so much to process throughout the movie that my mind had to play catch-up." After 141 minutes, yes, a few moments to digest are wholly appropriate.
Has anyone actually barfed because they watched The Substance?
Have there been any reports of people actually throwing up in the theater, or is it a mere critical exaggeration? The Mirror found a Twitter user named Tara who said they went to see "The Substance" with a date, but she refused to let her date drive her home because they didn't yet know each other well enough to puke in each other's presence. "He literally just walked home in the rain to vomit with dignity. Five-star movie." It seems that her date dropped her off, walked away, rounded the corner and heartily threw up. That's a long time to hold it in, but classy that he didn't vomit on his date.
As far as /Film has been able to determine, no one has actually thrown up inside any of the theaters playing "The Substance." It's possible viewers have puked of their own volition, perhaps ill for other reasons before finding their seat, but those incidents haven't been reported either.
Needless to say, "The Substance" is a striking and confrontational film that aims to make audiences queasy and, from the sound of it, is succeeding. Such extreme films usually face rumors of people passing out from fright, or throwing up in disgust, but such reports usually remain rumors or hearsay. The only way to make sure they are real is to go to the theater yourself and test your mettle. If you can stand the surgery and gore, then observe the others in the theater around you. Be sure to share any reports should actual chunks be blown.