Instant Body Horror Classic The Substance Has Audiences Nauseous & Walking Out

Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" is the horror hit of the year, delivering a Brian Yuzna-level flesh fest that has been missing from the genre for years. If a viewer is squeamish around needles, fleshy deterioration, and infected wounds, they might want to steer clear of this one. The film's final 20 minutes is a glorious, gloppy phantasmagoria of monsters and blood, featuring bodily mutations reminiscent of Paul Crane's toxic-waste-soaked character from "RoboCop." It's one of the best films of 2024.

Of course, the film isn't just glop for its own sake. It's actually a wry melodrama about impossible beauty standards as they are unfairly applied to women in Hollywood. Demi Moore plays an Academy-Award winning actress-turned-fitness-guru named Elisabeth who is about to be fired from her daily workout show merely because she's turned 50, and the studio wants someone half her age. Elisabeth is made privy to a mysterious youth-inducing drug nicknamed the Substance, which she picks up from a secret hidden locker deep in Los Angeles. When she injects herself, she falls on the ground, and her back splits open like a carapace. Out hatches the fully grown Margaret Qualley, Elisabeth's youthful duplicate. As Qualley, Elisabeth has to sew up her older body and leave it on the bathroom floor to heal. Calling herself Sue, the new Elisabeth gets her old workout job back. She adores her lovely, vibrant body, as does the rest of the world.

There are rules, however. Elisabeth has to switch back and forth between her two bodies every seven days, without exception. Also, in her younger form, she has to milk spinal fluid from her unconscious older body and inject herself daily, also without exception. Naturally, "Sue" breaks both of these rules, with the grossest possible consequences.

Horror fans will likely be on the same wavelength as "The Substance," although other unassuming audiences have been blindsided. According to a report in the Guardian, people are reportedly watching the film and not feeling so hot.