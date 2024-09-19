The Substance Ending Explained: Skin Deep

While "The Substance" is clear to make such elements and characters like Harvey, the media, the way women are viewed and treated and the existence of a black market drug like The Substance itself as evil as they possibly can be, it's clear that the film's main antagonists are Elisabeth and Sue. The metaphor is broad and elastic enough to carry numerous interpretations at once, not least of which is a subversion of the fairy tale trope most popularized by Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," that of the young, beautiful, innocent princess preyed upon by the wicked old witch. Sue is directly responsible for creating her very own wicked witch by leaving Elisabeth asleep not just for some extra hours or days, but for several months, extracting as much spinal fluid from her as possible. The night before the New Year's Eve show, Sue discovers that Elisabeth is quite literally tapped out, and The Substance helpline only tells her that she has "reached the end" of the "experience," and if she wishes to continue, she must switch to Elisabeth and let the stabilization fluid regenerate.

Waking up in a grotesque new body, Elisabeth calls The Substance back, insisting that she wishes to stop the experience. She goes out to the deposit boxes (wrapped in heavy, concealing rags, the most concealed any version of her has ever been) to pick up her final kit, which contains a large fluid and needle labeled "Termination." About 2/3rds of the way through injecting a sleeping Sue with the fluid, however, Elisabeth quickly changes her mind. Sue is revived, meaning that the two women are now awake in the same place and at the same time, further driving a wedge in their connection. A vicious fight ensues, whereupon the weaker, older Elisabeth is eventually bested by the enraged Sue, who beats her other self to death.

Even though Sue sheds some tears for Elisabeth upon realization of what she's done, she nonetheless believes she can continue life without her. She heads off to the backstage area of the New Year's Eve show, only to discover that "You Are One" was no idle phrase; because Elisabeth is dead, Sue's body is beginning to break down, with first her teeth and nails, then eventually her ear rotting and falling off. No longer able to speak or hear let alone smile (as a leering Harvey requests for her to do), Sue desperately rushes back home to re-inject the Activator fluid in the hopes that it will create another perfect and beautiful replica. What it creates instead is "Monstruo Elisasue," an unholy hybrid blob made up of parts of Sue and parts of Elisabeth.