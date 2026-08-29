150 Movie Trivia Questions Every Film Buff Should Ace

Film fans take a certain pride in being intimately familiar with the minutiae of cinema history, even if knowing all there is to know about movies might not have the most practical purpose. But not only is it fun to learn about the way this art form developed, it can enrich the movie-watching experience. Isn't it cool, for example, to know there's a secret Batsuit hidden in the Tim Burton Batman movies, even if it appears on-screen for less than a second? At the very least, being a film nerd means you get to show off what you know during the movie rounds at trivia nights.

But who among us truly knows their movie trivia? Who can separate the false movie "facts" from the truth. Who knows the most useless piece of "Beetlejuice" trivia and has gone down the endless rabbit hole to which it leads? Well, we've got the perfect way to separate the hardcore buffs from the casual fans.

/Film has amassed a list of movie trivia questions that every film fan should know the answer to, as well as a few curveballs that should help separate the real experts from the rest. So, whether you want to test your personal film trivia knowledge or need some material for your next trivia night, here are 150 film trivia questions every movie buff should ace.