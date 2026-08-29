150 Movie Trivia Questions Every Film Buff Should Ace
Film fans take a certain pride in being intimately familiar with the minutiae of cinema history, even if knowing all there is to know about movies might not have the most practical purpose. But not only is it fun to learn about the way this art form developed, it can enrich the movie-watching experience. Isn't it cool, for example, to know there's a secret Batsuit hidden in the Tim Burton Batman movies, even if it appears on-screen for less than a second? At the very least, being a film nerd means you get to show off what you know during the movie rounds at trivia nights.
But who among us truly knows their movie trivia? Who can separate the false movie "facts" from the truth. Who knows the most useless piece of "Beetlejuice" trivia and has gone down the endless rabbit hole to which it leads? Well, we've got the perfect way to separate the hardcore buffs from the casual fans.
/Film has amassed a list of movie trivia questions that every film fan should know the answer to, as well as a few curveballs that should help separate the real experts from the rest. So, whether you want to test your personal film trivia knowledge or need some material for your next trivia night, here are 150 film trivia questions every movie buff should ace.
Easy Movie Trivia
We're starting off (relatively) easy, here. But easy movie trivia for film fans is not the same as easy movie trivia for casual viewers, so this first section isn't going to be a breeze by any means. Still, if you fancy yourself a film buff, these questions shouldn't pose too much of a problem. Here's some "easy" movie trivia to get us started:
1. Where were the "Lord of the Rings" movies filmed?
Answer: New Zealand.
2. John McClane faced off against international terrorists in which fictional Los Angeles High Rise?
Answer: Nakatomi Plaza/Nakatomi Tower.
3. One of Clint Eastwood's greatest "Dirty Harry" moments is often misremembered. Harry Callahan is frequently cited as having said "Do you feel lucky, punk?" What's the correct quote?
Answer: "'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya punk?"
4. "Jurassic Park" saw hordes of dinosaurs unleashed on which fictional island?
Answer: Isla Nubar.
5. Which Los Angeles landmark links 1955's "Rebel Without a Cause" and 1984's "The Terminator?"
Answer: Griffith Park Observatory.
6. Indiana Jones' full name is Henry Walton Jones Jr. Where did "Indiana" originate?
Answer: It was the name of his childhood dog.
7. What does Orson Welles' Charles Foster Kane say at the end of "Citizen Kane?"
Answer: "Rosebud."
8. What was the very first Disney animated feature film?
Answer: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
9. In "Apocalypse Now," what does Robert Duvall's William Kilgore love the smell of in the morning?
Answer: Napalm.
10. Michael Keaton changed his name to avoid confusion with another well-known actor. Who is that actor?
Answer: Michael Douglas.
11. Christopher Nolan's first movie was a 1998 neo-noir crime thriller. What is it called?
Answer: "Following."
Classic Hollywood Trivia
It's hard to imagine, but in a golden age long before our nostalgia-wild monoculture produced a "Harry Potter" reboot, Hollywood was delivering original entertainment to the masses. Such a time seems like a distant dream today, but the films of golden-age Hollywood persist regardless. As such, any film buff worth their salt should know their classic movie trivia, and we've got exactly the questions you need to test your knowledge.
12. What film is considered to be the very first talkie?
Answer: "The Jazz Singer."
13. John Wayne starred in his fair share of B-movie Westerns throughout the 1930s. But what Oscar-winning 1939 Western took Wayne from B-movie mainstay to superstar?
Answer: "Stagecoach."
14. This film noir classic was inspired by a real-life murder.
Answer: "Double Indemnity."
15. In which classic adventure movie does Alfonso Bedoya deliver the line "Badges? We ain't got no badges. We don't need no badges. I don't have to show you any stinkin' badges!"
Answer: "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre."
16. Which romantic comedy saw John Howard, Cary Grant, and James Stewart compete for the heart of Katherine Hepburn?
Answer: "The Philadelphia Story."
17. Which classic 1920s film inspired the creation of Batman's greatest rogue?
Answer: "The Man Who Laughs."
18. Which Oscar-winning actor claimed to have soaked her eyes with boric acid solution as part of her beauty regimen?
Answer: Joan Crawford.
19. What is the name of Charlie Chaplin's best-known character?
Answer: The Tramp.
20. This silent horror movie is considered the quintessential German Expressionist film.
Answer: "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari."
21. Which legendary director known for his questionable view of performers said, "'All actors should be treated like cattle?"
Answer: Alfred Hitchcock.
'80s and '90s Movie Trivia
As upsetting as it is, 1980s and '90s movies are now considered vintage. If you grew up in that era, relive the true golden age with these trivia questions.
22. Which Coen Brothers movie bombed in 1998 before becoming a cult classic?
Answer: "The Big Lebowski."
23. Billy Crystal improvised this line in one of the '80s' best romantic comedies.
Answer: "I'll have what she's having" in "When Harry Met Sally" (with Estelle Reiner delivering the line).
24. These two asteroid movies released in 1998, but only one made Roger Ebert's "most-hated" list.
Answer: "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon" (Ebert absolutely hated "Armageddon").
25. "GoldenEye" was the first James Bond movie not based on an Ian Fleming book. What's the origin of the term "GoldenEye?"
Answer: It was the name of Fleming's Jamaican estate.
26. Alicia Silverstone portrayed Cher Horowitz in 1995's "Clueless." But who played the role in ABC's TV series adaptation?
Answer: Rachel Blanchard.
27. Sylvester Stallone almost lost his "Rocky" role to a "Gunsmoke" actor. Name that actor.
Answer: Burt Reynolds.
28. Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy share Saturday detention in "The Breakfast Club." What were their characters' first names?
Answer: Andrew, John, Claire, Brian, Allison.
29. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern played Harry and Marv, aka. the Wet Bandits, in "Home Alone." What does Marv suggest as a new moniker for the duo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?"
Answer: The Sticky Bandits.
30. "Risky Business" treated us to Tom Cruise dancing in his underwear to what song?
Answer: "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band.
31. Brothers Rocky, Colt, and Tum-Tum trained in martial arts under their grandpa in what action comedy franchise?
Answer: "3 Ninjas."
Modern movie trivia
Things look gloomy for the modern day movie industry, with historic studios being sold off to ghoulish conglomerates and the box office taking hit after hit. But as the best movies of 2026 prove, there's plenty to be optimistic about. Here's some modern movie trivia to test how closely you've been paying attention lately.
32. Coop's (Matthew McConaughey) daughter in "Interstellar" is named after an aerospace engineer's adage that became known as a "law." What was her name?
Answer: Murphy.
33. Which director has three of the top-grossing movies of all time?
Answer: James Cameron.
34. Name every Daniel Craig Bond film.
Answer: "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," "Spectre," "No Time to Die."
35. Ryan Gosling gave one of the best movie performances of 2026 in "Project Hail Mary." Who voiced and acted as the chief operator of his alien buddy, Rocky?
Answer: James Ortiz.
36. What is the longest Christopher Nolan movie? (Bonus: How long is it?)
Answer: "Oppenheimer" (at three hours).
37. Robert Pattinson played an eccentric and sinister reverend in what 2020 Netflix crime drama?
Answer: "The Devil All the Time."
38. Tom Hardy loves a weird voice. In 2015's "Legend" he gave us two for the price of one when he played which infamous London gangster twins?
Answer: Ronald and Reggie Kray
39. What controversial 2022 biopic featured its subject talking to a fetus growing inside her?
Answer: "Blonde."
40. This ill-conceived video game adaptation was the biggest bomb of 2024.
Answer: "Borderlands"
41. Martin Scorsese used some dodgy de-aging tech on Robert De Niro in this 2019 crime epic.
Answer: "The Irishman."
42. As the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film, "Iron Man" was the unlikely superhero movie that changed Hollywood forever. What was the second MCU film?
Answer: "The Incredible Hulk."
Western Movie Trivia
The Western isn't what it used to be. But without it, we simply wouldn't have the film industry as we know it today. As such, every movie buff should know their Western trivia. Here are a few questions to test your aim.
43. Sergio Leone rewrote the rules of filmmaking with his "Dollars" trilogy. His "Once Upon a Time" trilogy followed, comprising "Once Upon a Time in the West," "Once Upon a Time in America," and what 1971 Western?
Answer: "Duck, You Sucker!"
44. Which film marked John Wayne's directorial debut?
Answer: "The Alamo."
45. Which 1970s sitcom star and future director appeared alongside John Wayne in 1976's "The Shootist?"
Answer: Ron Howard.
46. 1969's "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" starred which two Hollywood legends?
Answer: Paul Newman and Robert Redford.
47. What was Clint Eastwood's only 1980s Western?
Answer: "Pale Rider."
48. Which 1961 Western put Marlon Brando off directing for good?
Answer: "One-Eyed Jacks."
49. James Dean's final movie was a Western that doesn't get nearly enough recognition. Name that movie.
Answer: "Giant."
50. John Wayne was offered the lead in which beloved TV Western before handing it off to one of his friends?
Answer: "Gunsmoke."
51. Which haunting 1968 Spaghetti Western features a mute gunslinger on a mission to avenge his parents?
Answer: "The Great Silence."
52. Brad Pitt played the titular outlaw in "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford." Who played the coward?
Answer: Casey Affleck.
53. Jeff Bridges played Rooster Cogburn in the Coen Brothers' remake of what 1969 Western?
Answer: "True Grit."
54. Kevin Costner left "Yellowstone" to direct and star in a passion project which turned into a 2024 Western flop. What was it called?
Answer: "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1."
Horror Movie Trivia
Horror remains quite popular at the box office. That says something about the enduring appeal of scaring ourselves silly and the importance of this oft-underrated genre to the history of film. Face your own fears with these horror movie trivia questions.
55. Matt Reeves' "Let Me In" was a remake of one of the best horror movies of the 21st Century. What was the original movie called?
Answer: "Let the Right One In."
56. Stanley Kubrick terrified a generation with "The Shining" and upset Stephen King in the process. Who did the author originally want to direct the adaptation of his novel?
Answer: Don Siegel.
57. This 2012 horror flick saw Ethan Hawke investigate the murder of a family in what is often cited as one of the scariest movies of the 21st Century.
Answer: "Sinister."
58. Ari Aster cited one particular Donald Sutherland horror classic as having inspired the look of Charlie's (Milly Shapiro) jacket in 2018's "Hereditary." Name that movie.
Answer: "Don't Look Now."
59. Art the Clown of the "Terrifier" saga had an unlikely cameo in which short-lived NBC comedy drama series led by Pete Davidson?
Answer: "Bupkis."
60. "The Blair Witch Project" is a found footage classic. In which state does it take place?
Answer: Maryland.
61. This legendary slasher villain actor also guest starred in the lesser-known R.L. Stine horror series "The Nightmare Room."
Answer: Robert Englund.
62. Which 1922 movie was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" novel?
Answer: "Nosferatu."
63. In the "It" franchise, where is the fictional town of Derry located?
Answer: Maine.
64. What is the name of the killer in the "Scream" movies?
Answer: Ghostface.
65. On which actor is the mask worn by Michael Myers in the "Halloween" movies based?
Answer: William Shatner.
Sci-fi/Fantasy Movie Trivia
Sci-fi and fantasy movies are an integral part of film history, allowing visionary creators to realize their fantastical visions in a way no other medium yet has. If you don't know your sci-fi and fantasy movie trivia, you simply cannot call yourself a movie buff. So, test your abilities with our sci-fi and fantasy film questions.
66. This beloved family sci-fi movie was the highest-grossing film of the 1980s.
Answer: "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial."
67. What fantasy movie adaptation did Guillermo del Toro turn down to make "Pan's Labyrinth?"
Answer: "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe."
68. What is the date of Judgment Day in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day?"
Answer: August 29, 1997.
69. Before "Star Wars" George Lucas directed this dystopian sci-fi film.
Answer: "THX 138"
70. What book by what author is "Blade Runner" based on?
Answer: "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" by Philip K. Dick.
71. In Jim Henson's "Labyrinth" what fateful wish does Jennifer Connelly's Sarah Williams make that actually comes true?
Answer: She wishes goblins would take away her brother.
72. Who directed "The Nightmare Before Christmas?"
Answer: Henry Selick.
73. In 2011, Jason Momoa starred in a disastrous remake of what classic fantasy movie?
Answer: "Conan the Barbarian."
74. Which "Star Wars" star became almost as well-known for voicing one of Batman's greatest rogues?
Answer: Mark Hamill.
75. What's the unlikely inspiration behind the falling "digital rain" code in "The Matrix?"
Answer: Japanese sushi recipes.
76. In "Back to the Future," what song did Marty and The Pinheads play for the high school dance audition?
Answer: "The Power Of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News.
77. This 1986 flop executive produced by George Lucas was based on a Marvel character.
Answer: "Howard the Duck."
Superhero Movie Trivia
Today, it's time for superhero movies to take a long break. But for a long time, the genre ruled the box office. Even if you don't fancy yourself a comic book movie connoisseur, then, you probably know more than you realize. Here are some superhero movie trivia questions to test your knowledge.
78. 1989's "Batman" featured songs from which pop icon?
Answer: Prince.
79. What is the nickname of Wesley Snipes' hero in the "Blade" movies?
Answer: Daywalker.
80. On which Hollywood legend did Christopher Reeve base his Clark Kent performance in 1978's "Superman?"
Answer: Cary Grant.
81. How many Infinity Stones are there in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Answer: Six.
82. What deep cut DC hero did Shaquille O'Neal play in 1997?
Answer: Steel.
83. What came first, "The Suicide Squad" or "Suicide Squad?"
Answer: "Suicide Squad"
84. What was the tagline for 1978's "Superman."
Answer: You'll believe a man can fly.
85. What does S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Answer: Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.
86. Who said the legendary line, "Some motherf*****s are always trying to ice skate uphill?"
Answer: Wesley Snipes' Blade.
87. In which movie did Ryan Reynolds first appear as Deadpool?
Answer: "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."
88. What was the working title of 2005's "Batman Begins"?
Answer: "The Intimidation Game."
89. Who was rumored to be in contention for the lead role in James Cameron's unrealized "Spider-Man" movie?
Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio.
90. Danny DeVito played The Penguin in "Batman Returns" and Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman. Who played the other major villain, and what was his character's name?
Answer: Christopher Walken played Max Shreck.
91. On which '90s rom-com did Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige get his start as a production assistant?
Answer: "You've Got Mail."
Action Movie Trivia
The best action movies ever made go beyond mere spectacle to become cultural touchstones, capturing the zeitgeist and becoming indispensable entries in the great overarching filmography. If you don't know your action movies, you don't know movies, so test your mettle with this list of action movie trivia questions.
92. How many enemies does Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo intentionally kill in 1982' "First Blood?"
Answer: None.
93. Sylvester Stallone faced off against Wesley Snipes in this '90s actioner set in a futuristic Los Angeles.
Answer: "Demolition Man."
94. In "Die Hard," what rank does John McClane hold in the New York City Police Department?
Answer: Detective.
95. What is the name of the night club in "The Terminator" where Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg finally finds Sarah Connor?
Answer: Tech Noir.
96. Tom Cruise was Maverick, Val Kilmer was Iceman. But what was the nickname of Tom Skerritt's character in "Top Gun?"
Answer: Viper.
97. Director Dan Trachtenberg officially linked his 2025 movie "Predator: Badlands" with the "Alien" franchise by including this company's name in the film.
Answer: The Weyland-Yutani Corporation.
98. These two action movies technically occur in the same universe due to Mary Ellen Trainor playing newscaster Gail Wallens in both.
Answer: "Die Hard" and "Ricochet."
99. What's the first name of Bryan Mills' (Liam Neeson) daughter in the "Taken" movies?
Answer: Kim.
100. What is John Wick's nickname?
Answer: Baba Yaga.
101. For which agency did Jason Bourne work in the Bourne films?
Answer: The CIA.
102. What was the name of Henry Cavill's mustachioed assassin in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout?"
Answer: August Walker.
103. Arnold Schwarzenegger played a parody of himself in this action movie flop that brought its star to tears.
Answer: "Last Action Hero."
104. What was John Wick's puppy's name?
Answer: Daisy.
Comedy Movie Trivia
Believe it or not, there was a time when big studios made comedies and actually released them in theaters. If you were alive for this glorious era in our cultural history, then take a look at these comedy trivia questions and see how well you were paying attention.
105. Which came first in Jim Carrey's career, "The Mask" or "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective?"
Answer: "Ace Ventura" (but only by a few months).
106. Which of these movies did Judd Apatow direct: "Superbad," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," and/or "Step Brothers?"
Answer: "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."
107. This classic 1959 comedy was filmed at the Hotel del Coronado near San Diego.
Answer: "Some Like it Hot."
108. Who does Steve Carrell play in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy?"
Answer: Brick Tamland.
109. Who says, "Allow myself to introduce ... myself?"
Answer: Austin Powers.
110. Which alt-comedy legend plays Douglas Price, the fiancé and eventual husband of Maya Rudolph's Lillian Donovan, in "Bridesmaids?"
Answer: Tim Heidecker.
111. "Airplane!" was a parody of which 1957 disaster film?
Answer: "Zero Hour!"
112. Who starred as Stanley T. Banks in the original 1950 "Father of the Bride?"
Answer: Spencer Tracy.
113. What is Greg Focker's (Ben Stiller) occupation in "Meet the Parents?"
Answer: Nurse.
114. In 1996's "Jingle All the Way," Arnold Schwarzenegger went on a wild dash to secure what Christmas gift for his son?
Answer: A Turbo Man action figure.
115. "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" was technically not the Pythons' first film. What was the name of their actual 1971 debut feature?
Answer: "And Now for Something Completely Different."
116. How much does Richard Pryor's Montgomery Brewster have to spend in 30 days in order to inherit his great-uncle's fortune?
Answer: $30 million.
Rom-Com and Romance Movie Trivia
These days, streaming services have catered to viewers' romance needs with the likes of "My Oxford Year" and "The Wrong Paris." But every now and then, a romantic comedy can still bring crowds to the multiplex, like when Sydney Sweeney's "Anyone but You" became a box office hit. In the decades prior, the romance genre was as reliable as any other, and it's given us some of the finest films in the history of Hollywood. Test your knowledge of this storied genre with these romance trivia questions.
117. What 2004 romantic drama was based on a 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks?
Answer: "The Notebook."
118. What is Vivian Ward's rule with clients in "Pretty Woman?"
Answer: No kissing on the mouth (because it's too personal).
119. On which iconic building do Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan meet at the end of "Sleepless in Seattle?"
Answer: The Empire State Building.
120. In 1953's "Roman Holiday," Audrey Hepburn falls for Cary Grant. What is Grant's character's occupation?
Answer: Reporter.
121. In which 1931 romantic dramedy does Charlie Chaplin's Tramp fall for a blind flower girl?
Answer: "City Lights."
122. Drew Barrymore suffered from a condition that caused short-term memory loss in which 2004 romantic comedy?
Answer: "50 First Dates."
123. What color is William Thacker's (Hugh Grant) door in "Notting Hill?"
Answer: Blue.
124. Fate brings John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale together in this 2001 romantic comedy.
Answer: "Serendipity."
125. In which movie does Clark Gable say, "You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how?"
Answer: "Gone with the Wind."
126. Jack Nicholson's misanthropic author Melvin Udall falls for Helen Hunt's waitress in which 1997 rom-com?
Answer: "As Good as It Gets."
Oscars Trivia
The Academy Awards have been running since 1929. Test your knowledge of this highly-regarded awards event with our Oscars trivia questions.
127. William Wellman's "Wings" won Outstanding Picture at the first-ever Oscars. But which feature won Best Unique and Artistic Picture?
Answer: F.W. Murnau's "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans."
128. Julie Andrews won a Best Actress Oscar for this 1964 musical.
Answer: "Mary Poppins."
129. Which "wickedly talented" actor did John Travolta introduce as "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars?
Answer: Idina Menzel.
130. Before "Moonlight" won, which musical romantic drama was incorrectly announced as the Best Picture winner at the 89th Academy Awards?
Answer: "La La Land."
131. Jack Nicholson disappeared from Hollywood with three Oscars wins. For which film did he win his first statue?
Answer: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
132. Which of these actors has never won an Oscar: Sigourney Weaver, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore?
Answer: Sigourney Weaver.
133. In 2026, Jessie Buckley won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in which historical drama?
Answer: "Hamnet."
134. What was the name of the Native American activist who Marlon Brando had accept his Best Actor Oscar for 1972's "The Godfather?"
Answer: Sacheen Littlefeather.
135. Which film earned Leonardo DiCaprio his first ever Oscar nomination?
Answer: "What's Eating Gilbert Grape."
136. Who holds the record for the longest Oscars acceptance speech?
Answer: Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist."
137. Only two sequels have won an Oscar. What are they?
Answer: "The Godfather Part II" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."
138. In 2010, who became the first woman to win a Best Director Oscar?
Answer: Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker."
139. What long-awaited category will debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028?
Answer: Achievement in Stunt Design.
Hard Trivia for Film Buffs
If you've made it this far and are feeling pretty good about your knowledge of film history, prepare to be stumped by this collection of hard movie trivia questions.
140. What oft-overlooked superhero movie was more groundbreaking than you realize thanks to its use of the first digital stunt double?
Answer: "Batman Forever."
141. Which unfortunate '90s sci-fi flop was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's classic "The Birds?"
Answer: "Ghost in the Machine."
142. Clint Eastwood's Man with No Name from the "Dollars" trilogy was almost named after his biggest rival. What was his name in the original "A Fistful of Dollars" script?
Answer: Ringo.
143. What is the name of the apocalyptic TV movie that shook Britain to its core in the 1980s?
Answer: "Threads."
144. Which 1928 biblical disaster epic featured a stunt that resulted in the death of several extras and almost killed John Wayne before his career took off?
Answer: "Noah's Ark."
145. What Hollywood landmark connects "Blade Runner," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and the 1959 horror "House on Haunted Hill?"
Answer: Ennis House.
146. What is the prefix that comes before the name of the spaceship Nostromo in "Alien?"
Answer: USCSS (United States Commercial StarShip).
147. Sean Connery tried hard to escape the shadow of James Bond, leading to this terrible 1974 sci-fi movie fantasy flop.
Answer: "Zardoz."
148. In which "Dirty Harry" sequel did Jim Carrey briefly appear in 1988?
Answer: "The Dead Pool."
149. A Fox executive was incensed by Gregory Peck's mustache in which 1950 Western?
Answer: "The Gunfighter."
150. Only one horror franchise has grossed over $2 billion at the box office. Name that franchise.
Answer: The "Conjuring" films.