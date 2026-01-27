The Secret Batsuit Fans Of The Tim Burton Batman Movies Missed

Tim Burton may have gone through torture to make his Batman films, but they were hugely influential in so many ways. That includes those unforgettable rubber Batsuits which remain as visually impressive today as they did back in the late '80s and early '90s. But even the most committed of superfans may have missed the secret Burton Batsuit, crafted by artist Steve Wang, that appeared in 1992's "Batman Returns" for a split second.

In 1989, Tim Burton reintroduced the masses to the Dark Knight with "Batman," inducing what became known as "Bat-mania." That summer saw the world fall in love with Burton's darker vision of a character who'd otherwise struggled to shake the kitschy camp of the 1960s TV series. Prior to the film's release, however, nobody could have predicted it would have become such a phenomenon, not least because Michael Keaton's casting as Batman had Burton fighting for his star. Once the first trailer arrived, however, everybody's mind was instantaneously changed.

Much of that was thanks to Bob Ringwood's Batsuit, which immediately subverted fan expectations by eschewing the spandex and underwear style then-synonymous with the character. Ringwood's design was all black rubber, molded at angles that evoked something primal and dangerous. There was a jankiness to the suit, too. It had a rough texture and the cowl didn't fit Keaton perfectly. But the effect was unmistakable. It convinced viewers that Keaton was Batman.

All of that makes Ringwood's accomplishment on "Batman Returns" astonishing. Somehow the costume designer managed to top his work on the original, delivering a version of the suit that retained everything so powerfully evocative about the original while streamlining it to create something fresh. But between these two iconic suits there was a third version which actually appeared on-screen for a brief moment in the sequel.