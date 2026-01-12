Every Live-Action Batman Suit, Ranked

For a character as popular, culturally transcendent, and enduringly iconic as Batman, it's genuinely baffling that we have yet to see a definitive translation of his costume in live-action. "Superman: The Movie" gave the Man of Steel an iconic on-screen adaptation all the way back in 1978, outfitting him in a high-quality costume that was faithful and visually interesting (at least for the time). One could also argue that James Gunn's take on the costume is such an effective modernization of this look that it could be argued that it's definitive itself. Likewise, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave Spider-Man a whole wardrobe of tweaked suits, Tobey Maguire ("Spider-Man") and Andrew Garfield ("The Amazing Spider-Man 2") both got costumes that were perfect for their character.

When it comes to Batman, however, directors and designers have yet to achieve the same effect, caught between the desire to visually ground him with practical influences or elevate him to mythological status with theatrical ones. But while the result never feels quite like a perfect adaptation of his comic book designs, these costumes are often so fascinatingly designed and spectacularly executed that they become iconic in their own right. So, before Gunn takes his own swing at bringing the Dark Knight to life, we're going through 80 years of films and TV shows to rank every live-action batsuit so far.