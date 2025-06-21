The story of how Matt Reeves' "The Batman" marched its way into existence deserves its own film. Not only was it born out of the ashes of Ben Affleck's "The Batman," which would have been like David Fincher's "The Game," but it also encountered several production setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the following uncertainty of whether or not audiences would return to theaters. In the end, Reeves and Co. delivered a remarkable and brooding Dark Knight film that doesn't look out of place next to its contemporaries or other Bat flicks. Plus, it also helps that it received stellar reviews across the board and made serious bank at the box office.

While the movie turned out great overall, it could have looked much different had certain actors been cast instead of who we finally saw in the roles. Like with any other blockbuster, numerous performers spoke to casting directors, Lucy Bevan and Cindy Tolan, and auditioned, with big names including the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Eiza González, Ana de Armas, Jonah Hill, and Mahershala Ali. Would these actors have been better fits than the chosen ones? Well, there's no time machine to head off to an alternate timeline to check for ourselves, but it's always fun to speculate, isn't it?

With that being said, let's do the kind of sleuthing that would make the World's Greatest Detective proud and find out more about the missed possibilities. Here are the 10 best actors almost cast in Matt Reeves' "The Batman."