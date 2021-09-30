The Batman Star Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She Landed The Role Of Catwoman

Last year, Kravitz described her take on the character as being feminine, yet dangerous.

"I think femininity means power and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something I think is really interesting about the Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents very feminine power, slightly more complicated and softer too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous."

As someone who was somewhat disappointed by Anne Hathaway's take on the character, I can't wait to see what Kravitz does with it. "The Batman" is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.