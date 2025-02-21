10 Actors Who Could Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond

It's been three and a half years since Daniel Craig's final "James Bond" movie, 2021's "No Time to Die," graced theaters. In truth, Craig's era came to an end far earlier, as the film was delayed for quite some time due to the pandemic, so we've been waiting for something like five years to find out who would be taking over as 007. It now seems like we're finally going to find out sooner rather than later.

We recently got the bombshell news that Amazon has taken full control of the "James Bond" franchise. Longtime franchise shepherds Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are taking a step back, allowing the tech giant to do as they please with the iconic MI6 spy from here on out. Part of the reason it's taken so long to get a new film going was because of creative disagreements that happened between Amazon and the Broccoli family in the aftermath of Amazon purchasing MGM a couple of years ago. That is no longer an issue, and Amazon is sure to move swiftly now that they're in the driver's seat.

So, who is going to follow in Craig's footsteps? Who will become the next actor to put their stamp on Ian Fleming's creation? Before getting into this list, let's go over some criteria. The assumption is that the actor will play the role for a long time, so nobody over 40 is likely to be seriously considered. We're also operating under the assumption that Bond won't be a woman, but that he doesn't need to be white. Beyond that? Here are several actors who could suit up as Bond, James Bond in the not-too-distant future.