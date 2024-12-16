5 Reasons Why Kraven The Hunter Flopped At The Box Office

It was a significant — if disappointing — weekend at the box office. Warner Bros. released a new "Lord of the Rings" movie in the form of the animated "The War of the Rohirrim," which bombed with less than $5 million. Worse still was what happened to Sony Pictures and the studio's latest Marvel Comics adaptation, "Kraven the Hunter." Centered on the "Spider-Man" villain of the same name, it now holds the distinction of earning one of the worst opening weekends ever for a Marvel movie and is going to go down as one of the biggest bombs of the year.

Director J.C. Chandor's "Kraven the Hunter" opened to an estimated $11 million domestically, placing at number three on the charts behind Disney's "Moana 2" ($26.6 million) and "Wicked" ($22.5 million), both of which rank amongst the highest-grossing movies of the year. Overseas audiences aren't going to bail Sony out here either; the R-rated comic book film took in just $15 million internationally. A $26 million global start for a movie with a $110 million budget — before marketing — is nothing shy of a disaster. Mind you, "Kraven" had an even worse opening than Sony's "Madame Web," which stumbled out the gate with a $15.3 million debut earlier this year.

So, what went wrong here? How did Sony fumble yet another Marvel movie so badly? Who, or what, is to blame for this flop of epic proportions? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Kraven the Hunter" suffered a disastrous start to its theatrical run. Let's get into it.