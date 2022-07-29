Why Taron Egerton Walked Away From The Lead Role In Solo: A Star Wars Story

In an interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Egerton opened up about the process of auditioning for "Solo." The actor had a pretty good chance of securing the role, going as far as to screen test aboard the Millennium Falcon — but he ultimately made the choice to take himself out of the running:

"I'll be honest: I got on the Falcon. I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume ... And there was one more ... there was another round [of auditions] that I decided not to do. And it's far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it."

When asked if that experience had been enough to satisfy Egerton, the actor agreed. "That's what I felt like," Egerton continued. "I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it..." But compared to his roles in other projects, Egerton didn't feel like "Solo" was right for him:

"You know when we mentioned earlier that thing when I read the 'Kingsman' script and I was like, 'This is... I've gotta do this. This is my part.' I just didn't feel it."

Egerton knew that whoever played young Han would need that feeling, especially in light of the baggage that comes from stepping into such massive shoes. "'Cause you're following Harrison Ford... No one ever wants to follow Harrison Ford, you know?" Indeed.