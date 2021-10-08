Idris Elba Admits He's Probably Not Going To Play James Bond At This Point

Idris Elba is 49, only a few years younger than Daniel Craig, who — at 53 — is now retiring from the role of James Bond with "No Time to Die." Like the Blond Bond, who was tendering his resignation to his boss, M, as early as his first outing, "Casino Royale" (the best Bond movie), Craig has been talking up his impending retirement for years.

Back in 2015, while he was 47 and promoting "Spectre," Craig was already talking about how it was "getting harder" for him to keep up with the physical demands of the role. At the time, he famously said he'd rather slash his wrists than play Bond again, but here we are.

Once upon a time, there was hope that Elba might succeed Craig as Bond. Alas, that ship seems to have sailed. Elba was on the red carpet this week for the premiere of his new Netflix Western, "The Harder They Fall," at the London Film Festival. There, he spoke with ITV London (via Rolling Stone), where he quelled any lingering hopes that he might play 007, saying, "No, I'm not going to be James Bond."

If the mnemonic device of alliteration has you wanting to trade the "Black Bond" for the Blond Bond in popular vernacular, it sounds like Elba would rather people move past such race-based labels and embrace a more color-blind view:

"How amazing would it be to have a Black James Bond? It's a sign of the times when we can stop talking about black, white, and color."