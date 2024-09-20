Ridley Scott Is Already Planning Gladiator 3 With A Returning Star

Ridley Scott apparently walked into a boardroom meeting at Paramount, scribbled "Gladiator$$$" on a white board, and promptly dropped the mic on his way out again. Okay, so that's probably not how it actually went down. But if anyone aside from James Cameron in the movie business had the power to pull that move off, it'd be Sir Ridley.

We're still anxiously awaiting the release of "Gladiator II," the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 historical epic starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, but some of us clearly can't help but look ahead even further down the line. For Scott, the possibility of a third "Gladiator" movie might as well be a sure thing already. In an interview with French film magazine Première (which we subsequently ran through Google translate), the esteemed filmmaker revealed that he's not content stopping with just one swords-and-sandals movie in this unexpected franchise. No stranger to ambitious-sounding ideas that may or may not ever come to fruition (we're still waiting on that third "Alien" prequel movie starring Michael Fassbender), Scott went so far as to compare this series to "The Godfather," of all things, and remarked that a third "Gladiator" could very well be in the offing. As he explained:

"With that, I'm already toying with the idea of '​​Gladiator 3.' No, seriously! I've lit the fuse [...] The ending of 'Gladiator II' is reminiscent of 'The Godfather,' with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn't want, and wondering, 'Now, Father, what do I do? ' So the next ['Gladiator' film] will be about a man who doesn't want to be where he is."

Is this all just a pipe dream, or could it actually happen? Well, "Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal also spoke with the French outlet and confirmed that the director has already spoken to him about the idea. Read on for more details!