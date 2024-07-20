Russell Crowe Has Mixed Feelings About Ridley Scott's Gladiator II

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" was far from Russell Crowe's first movie (in fact, it was his 20th), but it catapulted him to stardom and he hasn't really slowed down since. "I work constantly," Crowe told Kyle Meredith in a recent interview. "I'm always turning down more things that I can do. I even have to walk away from some things that I'm quite interested in because I just can't fit them in."

One movie that's not on Crowe's list of projects is the upcoming "Gladiator II," since (spoiler alert) his character, Maximus Decimus Meridius, died at the end of the first movie. That doesn't mean he's spared from being quizzed about it, though. "They should be f***ing paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," Crowe told journalists at Karlovy Vary Film Festival in 2023. "I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot. I am dead!"

Crowe admitted to Meredith that he was "slightly uncomfortable" at the thought of a sequel anyway since his character being "six feet under" meant that he would have no say in the movie. This was compounded when he finally did learn a few details about the plot. "A couple of things that I've heard, I'm like, 'Oh no no no no no no, that's not in the moral journey of that particular character.' But, you know, I can't say anything. It's not my place."

Any doubts Crowe might have, though, are mingled with a general "tinge of melancholy" and a "tinge of jealousy," since a new "Gladiator" movie (this time led by rising star Paul Mescal) reminds him of "the doors that that particular movie opened for me."

But the biggest cause of that melancholy and jealousy? "I remember a life when I had tendons."