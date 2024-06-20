The Exorcism Review: Yes, Russell Crowe Made Another Exorcism Movie

No, you're eyes are not deceiving you, nor is this a trick being played on you by Satan, the father of all lies. "The Exorcism" is a new exorcism movie starring Russell Crowe, and it has nothing to do with Crowe's previously released "The Pope's Exorcist." I gave that film a less-than-favorable review when it first opened, but I've come to appreciate it's B-movie charms, as well as its scenes of the large Crowe scooting around Rome on a tiny Vespa. Now that I've seen "The Exorcism," I appreciate "The Pope's Exorcist" even more. At least that movie was somewhat enjoyable on a cheesy level, unlike "The Exorcism," which is drab, morose, and ultimately weak. But I'll say this for Crowe: just as in "The Pope's Exorcist," he's not phoning it in. He seems fully committed to his part here, even if the movie itself feels beneath him.

The most frustrating thing about "The Exorcism" is that it has a lot of potential. This is one of those movies where the concept and the behind-the-scenes details are more interesting than the movie itself. For instance: this horror pic was actually shot in 2019, before "The Pope's Exorcist," but is only seeing the light of day now. And here's another interesting detail: "The Exorcism" is co-written and directed by Joshua John Miller, son of Jason Miller, star of the most famous and influential exorcism movie of all time, "The Exorcist." But wait, there's more! "The Exorcism" is about an actor starring in a remake of "The Exorcist"! A movie about the remake of "The Exorcist" being directed by the son of the guy who starred in "The Exorcist" is one of those meta-details that catches your attention. Throw in the fact that Kevin Williamson, writer of "Scream, is credited as a producer here, and you've got plenty of potential. Sadly, that potential is squandered as the film descends into hoary cliches and CGI ghoul faces. Bring on "The Pope's Exorcist" sequel instead.