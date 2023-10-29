The Exorcist Movies Ranked

Spoiler alert: this ranking of every movie in the "Exorcist" series concludes with the first film, William Friedkin's 1973 masterpiece about demonic possession and the battle between good and evil, in the top position. Sorry. There was no other way. And it wasn't even close. When the /Film horror braintrust determined the order, it was a runaway. Not a contest. 50 years after it shocked audiences around the world in its initial release, the film remains a triumph of not just horror cinema, but cinema in general. Hundreds of movies have chased it. Very few have even come close to matching it. It's one of the best movies ever made.

But the rest of the series? That's where the debate gets interesting. "The Exorcist" was followed by two divisive initial sequels, both of which have developed a following over the decades. And then there were the two (!) prequels, each of which couldn't be more different from the other, and demand to be watched back-to-back and compared endlessly. And then there's "The Exorcist: Believer," director David Gordon Green's attempt to ignore all of the other sequels and make a follow-up to just the original movie.

A locked-in-the-canon masterpiece. Some off-kilter follow-ups. A handful of big swings. A few truly terrible misses. And a lot of overlap in those descriptions. What a weird franchise. What an odd collection of movies. They defy a traditional ranking. But rank them we must.