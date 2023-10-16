No One Wanted The Exorcist's Original Author To Direct The Exorcist 3 - But He Did It Anyway

People have come around on "The Exorcist III" in a pretty big way. For a while, it was just the hardest of the hardcore horror nerds stepping up to defend the sequel, much like they did with the wild curveball that was "Halloween 3: Season of the Witch." Both of those movies have been reevaluated and carry substantial fanbases at this point, but it was a long struggle.

"Exorcist III" is a particularly fascinating movie because there were a lot of power struggles during the making of the movie that resulted in different cuts, alternate endings, and a near-takeover by the studio in the wake of lukewarm test screening reviews. This struggle started at the very beginning when the original book's author (and the first film's screenwriter) William Peter Blatty insisted on not only writing, but directing the second sequel.

According to Steve Jaffe, an associate producer on "Exorcist III" and Blatty's former press agent, in SFX Magazine, Blatty was hellbent on adapting his novel, "Legion," himself after seeing just how badly John Boorman's very weird "Exorcist II: The Heretic" turned out. Blatty apparently viewed it as a stain on the original material. Maybe that sprouted from the story not originating with him, but ego aside he's not wrong. The sequel is more melodramatic and misses the point entirely on what got people so riled up with the first movie.