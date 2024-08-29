Ridley Scott's Napoleon Director's Cut Is Here - Here's What It Includes

Today, Apple TV+ announced that the official director's cut of "Napoleon" is now available to stream for subscribers, complete with an additional 48 minutes of never-before-seen footage. (For those who struggle with math like me, that amounts to an expanded runtime of roughly three and a half hours.) That ought to go a long way towards fleshing out director Ridley Scott and writer David Scarpa's rather exaggerated take on the historical figure, which was filled with silly asides like Napoleon screaming at Englishmen for bragging about having boats or his downright pathetic attempts to solicit sex from his wife Joséphine or that ahistorical moment where his army fires cannonballs at the pyramids of Giza. (Don't worry, history buffs, the show-stopping Battle of Austerlitz on that frozen lake did actually occur, at the very least.)

The streamer also released a new trailer celebrating the announcement, which you can watch below.

This new version has been retitled as "Napoleon: The Director's Cut" and will include more footage dedicated to Joséphine, Napoleon's ill-advised invasion of Russia and his subsequent downfall, and even an entire battle sequence that was excluded from the theatrical cut. According to the press release, "The director's cut delves deeper into Josephine's origin story and features more extravagant costumes, new larger-than-life sets, and the previously unreleased Battle of Marengo scene. The audience is also given more details about Napoleon's demise, from his attempted assassination to his failed invasion of Russia." Yeah, that sounds like a whole lot of backstory and context that probably should've been included the first time around, especially for a movie that basically went straight to streaming!

I, for one, welcome every second of new footage about our short, would-be French overlord.