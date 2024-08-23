Deadpool & Wolverine's Short Logan Actor Has Been Revealed & Marvel Fans Are Going Wild

Actor Hugh Jackman is 6'2" tall. While many agreed that he was perfectly cast as the X-Man Wolverine when he first started playing the role in 2000 — he encapsulated the facial expressions and feral attitudes of the comic book character — some noted that he was too tall. A little bit of research reveals that Wolverine is actually a short fellow, standing at a below-average 5'3" and weighing 195 pounds. Just like his animal namesake, Wolverine contains a lot of muscle in a small package. These stats, by the way, come from the Series 1 Marvel Universe trading cards released by Impel in 1990. The same stats were passed into all the subsequent trading cards. Did you know that Wolverine has a Strength level of 2, an Intelligence rating of 3, and a Fighting Ability rating of 7?

For 10 movies, however, comics readers had to face a towering 6'2" Wolverine and just sort of accept that the character had mysteriously grown almost a full foot since his appearance on the page.

It wasn't until Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine" that a Wolverine of proper height would appear. During an early multidimensional montage, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) meets a series of Wolverines from different parallel universes, most of them played by Jackman. In one universe, Deadpool finds a Wolverine in a bar. When the latter hops off his barstool, Deadpool sees that he's physically much shorter than expected. It's not explained why, but Deadpool doesn't elect to kidnap this Wolverine.

This Wolverine was played by professional bodybuilder Luke Bennett, who recently took to Instagram to show off his full Wolverine getup behind the scenes. Bennett's face and voice were digitally replaced by Jackman's, but the 4'11" actor is being praised by fans for finally resembling the Wolverine they always read about.