Masters Of The Universe Set Photos Reveal Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Adam Look
You know what they say: If at first you don't succeed, just make another live-action adaptation of a beloved cartoon (and toy line) and cast as perfect a leading man as you'll ever find. Fans of the "Masters of the Universe" franchise might as well have invented the definition of "long-suffering," doomed to wait decades to see any attempt to make another film come to fruition since the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" movie oddity that we're still talking about to this day. Well, that patience might just be about to pay off in a big way.
Despite some tense moments indicating behind-the-scenes troubles, the "Masters of the Universe" movie that Netflix infamously scrapped before it found a second life over at Amazon is trucking right along — and, with the production currently in the middle of filming, set photos have already begun trickling onto social media. With director Travis Knight (who has his own experience translating a popular line of toys onto the big screen with the "Transformers" spinoff/prequel "Bumblebee") in charge and actor Nicholas Galitzine (most well-known for appearing as a himbo jock in "Bottoms," Prince Henry in the Netflix romance "Red, White & Royal Blue," and the main heartthrob in last year's rom-com "The Idea of You") cast as our new He-Man, stepping into the mighty shoes of the beefy Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 film, expectations couldn't be higher. Chances are, those expectations might be shooting through the roof after fans catch a glimpse of what's to come in this newest adaptation ... while also raising some intriguing questions, too.
You can check out our newest look at Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man below!
Set photos from the new live-action Masters Of The Universe imply a modern-day setting
By the Power of Grayskull! We're starting to feel the power in a big way, and we do mean big. Star Nicholas Galitzine has already shown off his hulking physique as our newest He-Man, but there's nothing quite like seeing him in character and filming scenes in broad daylight for the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" adaptation. You can get a look at a couple of those photos below.
How are we feeling, "Masters of the Universe" fans? A couple things jump out immediately, not the least of which is Galitzine's updated look as Prince Adam and his familiar pink-hued fashion sense. This particular scene appears to show him getting arrested by suspiciously modern-looking police officers on Earth, both of whom seem utterly confounded by his massive Power Sword (which sticks out like a sore thumb). We're definitely not in Eternia anymore, to state the obvious. This appears to suggest the broadest strokes of the plot of the new movie, which might very well begin on Earth before moving the action to the magical and mystical planet of Eternia for a fish-out-of-water storyline later in the film.
While fans will always have their quibbles about faithfulness to the source material, at least these photos prove that the movie is, in fact, happening after countless setbacks, creative overhauls, and false starts over the years. It's tough to argue with the formidable cast already assembled as well, which includes "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress.
"Masters of the Universe" is currently slated to hit theaters June 5, 2026.