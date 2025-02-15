Masters Of The Universe Set Photos Reveal Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Adam Look

You know what they say: If at first you don't succeed, just make another live-action adaptation of a beloved cartoon (and toy line) and cast as perfect a leading man as you'll ever find. Fans of the "Masters of the Universe" franchise might as well have invented the definition of "long-suffering," doomed to wait decades to see any attempt to make another film come to fruition since the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" movie oddity that we're still talking about to this day. Well, that patience might just be about to pay off in a big way.

Despite some tense moments indicating behind-the-scenes troubles, the "Masters of the Universe" movie that Netflix infamously scrapped before it found a second life over at Amazon is trucking right along — and, with the production currently in the middle of filming, set photos have already begun trickling onto social media. With director Travis Knight (who has his own experience translating a popular line of toys onto the big screen with the "Transformers" spinoff/prequel "Bumblebee") in charge and actor Nicholas Galitzine (most well-known for appearing as a himbo jock in "Bottoms," Prince Henry in the Netflix romance "Red, White & Royal Blue," and the main heartthrob in last year's rom-com "The Idea of You") cast as our new He-Man, stepping into the mighty shoes of the beefy Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 film, expectations couldn't be higher. Chances are, those expectations might be shooting through the roof after fans catch a glimpse of what's to come in this newest adaptation ... while also raising some intriguing questions, too.

You can check out our newest look at Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man below!