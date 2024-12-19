Nicholas Galitzine Reveals Bulked-Up Physique To Play He-Man In Masters Of The Universe

In a photo posted to his Instagram story that has since expired but was captured for posterity by FilmUpdates on Twitter, Galitzine stands next to a Christmas tree wearing a long-sleeved shirt and shorts. The first thing He-Man fans might notice is his hair, which has been lightened and is growing out, but his physique has also changed quite a bit. He looks positively buff even under the long-sleeved shirt, and he will probably continue to get more ripped as production nears. I just hope that he includes learning "What's Going On" by Four Non Blondes at karaoke along with his weight training. (If you know, you know.)

Nicholas Galitzine via Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/CYuL8Hgu6b — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 18, 2024

The image is kind of exciting because it means the "Masters of the Universe" movie is actually probably happening after years in production limbo, but it's also a little worrisome because it's a reminder of the unrealistic standards actors are held to with regard to their bodies. Steroid use and intentional dehydration can have severe impacts on people's bodies, and no one should endanger their health just to look a certain way, even if it's on the silver screen. Hopefully, Galitzine is training safely and getting swole with lots of lifting and healthy eating, and nothing else.

The Masters of the Universe film is expected to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.