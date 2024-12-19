Nicholas Galitzine Reveals Bulked-Up Physique To Play He-Man In Masters Of The Universe
Fans of the "Masters of the Universe" franchise might finally be getting an updated live-action adaptation of the Mattel toy line-turned-cartoon-series, the first since Gary Goddard's rather interesting 1987 attempt. Though the film has been in and out of development for years, starting at Netflix before being dropped and then picked up by Amazon, it now seems on track for a 2026 release with a red-hot rising star at its center. Helmed by "Bumblebee" director Travis Knight with a script by "ParaNorman" scribe Chris Butler, "Masters of the Universe" will star "The Idea of You," "Bottoms," and "Red, White & Royal Blue" lead Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, better known as the heroic He-Man.
This casting news has been around for a little bit and seems kind of odd, as the handsome Brit is generally a little on the lean side and Prince Adam is absolutely ripped. However, a photo posted to Galitzine's Instagram story on December 19 showed that the actor is bulking up and starting to look a lot more like he could take on the villainous Skeletor, Beast Man, or any of the many weirdos who try to cause trouble in Eternia. There may still be some skeptics, but Galitzine is shaping up to be a pretty decent He-Man.
Nicholas Galitzine is looking buff in a Christmastime Instagram story
In a photo posted to his Instagram story that has since expired but was captured for posterity by FilmUpdates on Twitter, Galitzine stands next to a Christmas tree wearing a long-sleeved shirt and shorts. The first thing He-Man fans might notice is his hair, which has been lightened and is growing out, but his physique has also changed quite a bit. He looks positively buff even under the long-sleeved shirt, and he will probably continue to get more ripped as production nears. I just hope that he includes learning "What's Going On" by Four Non Blondes at karaoke along with his weight training. (If you know, you know.)
The image is kind of exciting because it means the "Masters of the Universe" movie is actually probably happening after years in production limbo, but it's also a little worrisome because it's a reminder of the unrealistic standards actors are held to with regard to their bodies. Steroid use and intentional dehydration can have severe impacts on people's bodies, and no one should endanger their health just to look a certain way, even if it's on the silver screen. Hopefully, Galitzine is training safely and getting swole with lots of lifting and healthy eating, and nothing else.
The Masters of the Universe film is expected to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.