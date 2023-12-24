Marvel Molds Normal Actors Into Superhero Shape Using One Controversial Resource

Several notable actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have talked to fitness and health magazines about their workout regimens. Karen Gillan had to do a lot of lifting and fight training to play Nebula. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, noted that "superhero fit" is rather different from "wrestler fit." Want to get fit like Chris Evans when he plays Captain America? Men's Health Magazine has a whole routine devoted to his body.

Comic book superheroes, since the birth of the medium, have typically represented idealized human physiques, usually fetishizing large muscles and athletic frames. Men typically all have broad shoulders and washboard abs, while women are all lithe and busty, infamously contorting their near-nude bodies in unusual ways. It's easy to see why the trend persists: young comic book fans likely enjoy projecting themselves into the most widely celebrated body types, while also ogling attractive imaginary people. Is the fetishization of the superhero physique healthy for the mind of a young reader? Perhaps not. It's certainly dubiously healthy for real-world actors who have to starve themselves and lift weights incessantly to ensure their bodies match their on-page counterparts. Famously, Kumail Nanjiani worked himself into "shredded" territory upon being cast in the MCU film "Eternals." Perhaps unfairly, Nanjiani wasn't featured in a shirtless scene in said film.

In the new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, it seems that achieving a superhero bod incorporated more than months of working out, training, and very specialized, protein-only diets. To "hurry things along," as it were, several actors may have taken steroids. This was the assumption of health expert Dr. Todd Schroeder, interviewed for the book.