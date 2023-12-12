Robert Downey Jr. Had One Bizarre Demand For Tony Stark's Iron Man Tech

The fantastic book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" has been out for a bit now and we're still finding fascinating tidbits and details within those pages. If you haven't already, I highly recommend you pick up a copy for yourself because as much fun as it is to single out little fun details, reading them in context against the backdrop of just how Marvel Studios became the powerhouse they are is even more fulfilling.

Today we're going to focus on a little bit of Robert Downey Jr. lore involving a particularly odd request from him about the kind of tech Tony Stark uses. You may or may not have noticed, but when Tony Stark is typing anything up (usually via some fancy digital interface) it's not using a typical keyboard. Mr. Stark's keyboard has a bunch of seemingly random symbols. Those symbols are Mayan, which is what Downey insisted upon in the very first "Iron Man" movie and they continued to appear throughout the MCU.

Why make this demand? He never fully said why, but Downey has been known to speak about his catch-all sense of spirituality in the past. He takes a little bit from one faith and a little from another, saying in 2004 that he's dabbled in everything from Hare Krishna and Catholicism, but he sees himself more as a "Jew-Bu" now, his term for a Jewish-Buddhist.

His respect for, and knowledge of, all sorts of mysticism could very well be at the heart of the demand, or he could have just wanted Tony Stark to seem even more eccentric than he already was.