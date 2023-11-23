The Iron Man Comics Baffled The Writers Tasked With Launching The MCU

If you keep up with superhero movies, you probably know how Marvel Studios started as an underdog and became a behemoth. The omnipresent Cinematic Universe all started with 2008's "Iron Man," which was far from a guaranteed hit; the title character was a B-list comic star at best, and comeback vehicles (like this was for Robert Downey Jr.) can be anything but.

According to the recent behind-the-scenes book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, even the film's writers didn't initially know if it would work. Their concerns went back to the source material. The most famous "Iron Man" comic was and is "Demon in a Bottle" (by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, and John Romita Jr.), about Tony Stark succumbing to and then beating alcoholism.

During the Bronze Age of Comics (the 1970s), superhero stories gestured to social relevance. "The Reign of Marvel Studios" says that writers weren't keen on such a premise being a blockbuster hit, invoking Billy Wilder's 1945 message movie "The Lost Weekend" when describing what these writers imagined. Even if "Iron Man" stayed away from "Demon in a Bottle" (as it ultimately did), the fundamentals of the character were their own problem. Tony Stark is a billionaire weapons manufacturer — in the early 2000s' zeitgeist, a much easier fit to write as a villain. Writer Matt Holloway explained:

"We're in two wars, Iraq and Afghanistan, and the vice president [Dick Cheney] was formerly the CEO of Halliburton, the weapons manufacturer. We're going to take that kind of guy and make him a hero. How do we do that?"

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee had asked a similar question when devising Iron Man with Larry Lieber, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck.