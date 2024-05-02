Scrapped Netflix Live-Action Masters Of The Universe Movie Saved By Amazon For 2026 Release
In July of 2023, Netflix announced that not only had they axed their plans to adapt Mattel's "Masters of the Universe" property into a live-action film, but they were doing so after spending over $30 million in development. Fans had been looking forward to a human He-Man flick since it was first announced in 2007, but the development with Sony Pictures in 2022 seemed like a sure bet. Then it was scrapped, but the project's move to Netflix made sense considering the streamer is home to "He-Man & Masters of the Universe," "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," and "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." Unfortunately, Netflix dropped the project, which had already cast actor/dancer Kyle Allen to play He-Man/Prince Adam, and Mattel was left looking for a new home for the film. According to a recent report from Variety, that home has been found with Amazon and Travis Knight has been announced as the director.
Knight is known for directing "Kubo and the Two Strings" for the animation studio Laika, where he also serves as president and CEO, in addition to the "Transformers" hit spin-off, "Bumblebee." For what it's worth, his dad is also the co-founder of Nike (and Travis Knight serves on the Board of Directors for the company), which doesn't have anything to do with this film announcement but can potentially earn you a point during your next game of pub trivia. While Amazon MGM is the new home for the film, this will not be a direct-to-streaming release. Mattel has slated the film for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.
Who will play He-Man in the new Masters of the Universe movie?
"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" famously got its start as a toy line first, but has since expanded into a full-fledged franchise with shows, spin-offs, comic books, and so much more. As of publication, no actor is currently attached to play He-Man/Prince Adam, and based on the description of the film's plot, there will likely be multiple actors sharing the part based on age. Check out the film's official synopsis below:
"'Masters of the Universe' introduces a 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"
Following the screenplay's initial drafts from David Callaghan and Aaron and Adam Nee, Laika filmmaker Chris Butler ("ParaNorman," "Kubo and the Two Strings," "Missing Link") will write the screenplay. Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are producing the film in partnership with Amazon MGM.