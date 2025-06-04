Ballerina Review: Some Great Action Scenes Can't Save This Dull John Wick Spin-Off

Finally, here's a movie that answers the question, "What would happen if two people shot flamethrowers at each other?" In "Ballerina," things get off to an extremely bumpy start, plodding along with an almost alarming dullness. And then, suddenly, "Ballerina" finds its footing and starts unleashing one delightfully absurd action scene after another. The bottom line: any time the film leans into action, it's a blast. Anytime it slows down to have characters deliver dreary world-building exposition, it's an absolute slog liable to put you in a coma. Perhaps all the action will be enough for some viewers, and I'll confess there are several violent scenarios here that had me laughing with glee and appreciating their inventiveness. But gosh, everything surrounding those action scenes is a real drag, man.

As the marketing makes clear, "Ballerina" is a spin-off of the "John Wick" franchise (the posters go so far as to give the film the extremely clunky title "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," even though that title never appears on screen). Every trailer has put Keanu Reeves' monosyllabic assassin front and center, as if he were a main player in the narrative. To be fair, John Wick ends up playing a bigger part in the film's finale than I expected, but this is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, I get why Reeves is slapped all over the trailers: we love him.

The "John Wick" films work for lots of reasons — the action is great, the filmmaking is stylish and exciting, and there's an increasingly complex lore to get wrapped up in. But let's be honest: the biggest draw of those films is watching Keanu Reeves kill a bunch of people. We don't really care about the mythology — we care about watching Keanu Reeves in the middle of it all. This is a hypothesis the franchise has already proven: after all, when was the last time anyone talked about the Reevesless TV spin-off series "The Continental"? Did you even remember that existed? Probably not.