Ballerina Director Reveals What Really Happened With Those Reshoots On The John Wick Spin-Off [Exclusive]

Speaking more on the topic, Wiseman addressed those rumors more directly, saying that Stahelski took over directing those additional scenes because he was sick at the time and had to be in the hospital. He elucidated:

"The rumors are rumors. I've known Chad for a long time, and I ended up, I got sick. I had a health scare, so I had to take off for a couple of weeks and go to the hospital, and so he covered the scenes that we were working on, and kind of thank God that he was there with the team for that. And then after my stay in the hospital, I jumped back in, but that's actually what the personal story is."

Even if the truth of the situation were something more salacious or worthy of Hollywood gossip, it's not as though Wiseman would come out and say anything to that effect during the press tour for "Ballerina." Whatever the case, reshoots are often a good thing, as they've saved movies like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "World War Z," turning would-be disasters into big hits. Wiseman seems to have no hard feelings about any of it and, if anything, is thankful Stahelski stepped in.

Regardless of how we got here, Lionsgate has an awful lot riding on this movie. The budget is said to be around $90 million, making it more expensive than every "John Wick" movie save for "Chapter 4." The studio also has several other spin-offs in the works in addition to "John Wick: Chapter 5." If this movie doesn't work, it could limit what Lionsgate can do with the franchise from here on out.

While Keanu Reeves is lending his presence to this spin-off as Mr. Wick, that won't always be the case. If they want this universe to exist with Reeves in it, this movie can do a lot of work to make that happen. Clearly, the studio was willing to devote the resources necessary to help ensure it would be a successful venture.

"From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" hits theaters on June 6, 2025, and you can read the full interview with Wiseman later this week on /Film.